Virginia women's golf team rallies from 11 shots down to win UCF Challenge

Playing in windy and cool conditions in Orlando on Tuesday, the Virginia women's golf team erased an 11-shot deficit to win UCF Challenge, their first tournament of the 2021 season.

UVa shot 1-under 287 on Tuesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club for a three-day total of 5-under 859 to take home the team title. The Cavaliers, who finished one stroke ahead of second-place Wake Forest, were the only team in the 17-school field to shoot under par during each of the final two rounds.

“I truly believe that the conditions that we qualified in back in Charlottesville helped us prepare for a day like this,” Virginia coach Ria Scott said. “When we got out here today, we said there is no team more prepared to play in this cold and wind than we are. I think they really believed that. There were times our players were playing clubs more than 30 yards what they would normally hit.”

Senior Beth Lillie and sophomore Celeste Valinho both shot 2-under 214 to tie for third place to lead Virginia. Lillie played her final 36 holes at 5-under par to post the 10th top-10 finish of her Cavalier career.