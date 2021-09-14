 Skip to main content
Virginia women's golf team opens season with second-place finish at Wolverine Invitational
WOMEN'S GOLF

Virginia women's golf team opens season with second-place finish at Wolverine Invitational

The Virginia women’s golf team wrapped up play at Michigan’s Wolverine Invitational on Tuesday with a second-place finish to open its 2021 fall schedule.

The Cavaliers finished at 11-over 863, including a final-round score of 5-over 289. Michigan won the event at its home course with a score of 1-under 851. The Cavaliers and Wolverines both turned in the best final-round scores for the 16-team field.

UVa was led by sophomore Jennifer Cleary, who shot a team-best 1-under 70 on Tuesday to place fourth overall at 1-over 214. Her finish was her best multi-team event performance as a Cavalier and her 54-hole total was her lowest tournament score at Virginia.

Freshman Amanda Sambach finished one shot behind Cleary in sixth place during her collegiate debut. She posted a final-round result of 2-over 73. Graduate student Beth Lillie and junior Celeste Valinho tied for 14th place at 4-over 218. Lillie shot 71 during Tuesday’s play, her best round of the event. Senior Riley Smyth rounded out UVa’s scoring at 223 to place 40th overall.

