Virginia women's golf team finishes third at Mercedes-Benz Collegiate

The Virginia women’s golf team earned its second consecutive third-place finish to open is fall season, this time at Tennessee’s Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Cavaliers shot 1-under 283 during Tuesday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 16-under 836. It was the second-best single-round score vs. par in program history.

Wake Forest finished first in the 14-team field at 831 followed by UCF at 834.

Three Cavaliers earned top-10 finishes at the event. Jennifer Cleary placed fifth at 7-under 206, Amanda Sambach was seventh at 6-under 207 and Celeste Valinho came home 10th at 4-under 209.

Cleary and Sambach both shot even-par 71 during the final round at Cherokee Country Club, while Valinho posted a score of 72. Megan Propeck also shot 72 and placed 33rd at 5-over 218.

Graduate student Riley Smyth topped UVa during the final round with a round of 2-under 69 to move up to place 36th at 219. Rebecca Skoler, who was competing as an individual, was 29th at 217. She shot 76 on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers’ next competition comes Oct. 3-4 at the Windy City Collegiate Classic, which will be hosted by Northwestern in Highland Park, Ill.