Virginia women's golf team announces 2021-22 schedule

The Virginia women's golf team will face plenty of challenges during its 2021-22 schedule, which was revealed on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are slated to appear in eight regular-season events, including some of the top collegiate tournaments in the nation.

UVa should be well-equipped to handle the challenges it will face this season. The Wahoos return all five starters from last year’s squad, including graduate senior Beth Lillie, who earned All-America honors after finishing ninth at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

“It is always our goals to create a schedule that will give our team diverse experiences and prepare them for the long haul,” Virginia coach Ria Scott said. “We are looking forward to playing across the nation and against some of the strongest fields in college golf. We have incredible depth on our roster this season and look forward to our competitiveness in qualifying at home and on the road.”

Virginia starts the season on Sept. 13-14 at Michigan’s Wolverine Invitational, where the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to play on one of the 2022 NCAA Regional championship sites. UVa returns to the Midwest for Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate, which is slated for Oct. 4-5 at Westmoreland Country Club.