Virginia women's golf team announces 2021-22 schedule

The Virginia women's golf team will face plenty of challenges during its 2021-22 schedule, which was revealed on Wednesday.
The Cavaliers are slated to appear in eight regular-season events, including some of the top collegiate tournaments in the nation.
UVa should be well-equipped to handle the challenges it will face this season. The Wahoos return all five starters from last year’s squad, including graduate senior Beth Lillie, who earned All-America honors after finishing ninth at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
“It is always our goals to create a schedule that will give our team diverse experiences and prepare them for the long haul,” Virginia coach Ria Scott said. “We are looking forward to playing across the nation and against some of the strongest fields in college golf. We have incredible depth on our roster this season and look forward to our competitiveness in qualifying at home and on the road.”
Virginia starts the season on Sept. 13-14 at Michigan’s Wolverine Invitational, where the Cavaliers will have the opportunity to play on one of the 2022 NCAA Regional championship sites. UVa returns to the Midwest for Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate, which is slated for Oct. 4-5 at Westmoreland Country Club.
Highlighting the fall will be the Wahoos’ appearance in the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup, which takes place Oct. 17-20 at the prestigious Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., and is named in honor of the late Augusta National Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens. All three rounds of the Stephens Cup will be televised by Golf Channel.
UVa wraps up the fall with its annual appearance at UNC Wilmington’s Landfall Tradition tournament.
Virginia opens its spring season by defending its team title at the UCF Challenge in Orlando on Feb. 6-8. The Cavaliers return to Florida on Feb. 20-22 for the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne.
UVa then heads west to play at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. on March 13-15. The Hoos play their final regular-season tournament March 25-27 at the PING Arizona State Invitational.
This year’s ACC Tournament takes place April 14-17 at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawleys Island, S.C.
NCAA Regional play will be held May 9-11. Michigan, Oklahoma State, Florida State and New Mexico will host the qualifying events for the national championships. The NCAA Championships return to Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club.