Virginia women's cross country team wins XC 23 Invitational at Panorama

The Virginia women's cross country team took home a commanding victory in the 5k while the Cavalier men finished second in the 8k race Saturday morning at the XC 23 Invitational at Panorama Farms.

The day began with the men’s 8k race, where the Cavaliers put forth a strong display of pack running. Two kilometers into the race, Virginia positioned itself well in the front of the pack as Yasin Sado, and Justin Wachtel sat in seventh and eighth place, while Wes Porter and Will Anthony followed closely behind in the 11th and 13th positions.

As the race developed, gaps began to form and Virginia battled seventh-ranked Wake Forest for the team title. At the finish line, Justin Wachtel led Virginia in sixth place with a time of 23:20.9, his fastest time on an 8k cross country course. Wachtel was followed by a Virginia pack of Rohann Asfaw, Gary Martin, Will Anthony, Wes Porter and Yasin Sado who went 14-15-16-17-18 to push Virginia to a runner-up finish.

The Cavalier women put forward another dominating performance in their 5k race. The Hoos jumped out to an early lead as they commanded the head of the pack. With two kilometers run, the Cavaliers made up five of the top-10 runners with Mia Barnett and Margot Appleton in the lead while Camryn Menninger, Esther Seeland and Sophie Atkinson all asserted themselves among the leaders.

As things wore on, Virginia kept its stranglehold on the team title. At the finish line, it was Margot Appleton leading the way for the Cavaliers. Appleton crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 16:31.7, her fastest 5k time on a cross country course, and the third-fastest time ever run at Panorama Farms as Appleton, Barnett and Menninger went 3-4-5 for Virginia.

Rounding out the scoring positions for Virginia was Sophie Atkinson and Anna Workman in the ninth and 11th positions to give Virginia a total of just 32 points as the Cavaliers remained undefeated on the season.

“Both teams did a great job today," Virginia coach Vin Lananna said. "The women were dominant, and the men did an excellent job of pack running. We will continue to progress as a team, and we are looking forward what we can do as a group in a couple of weeks here at Panorama Farms for the ACC Championships.”