Virginia women's cross country team earns top-10 finish at NCAA meet

The Virginia women’s cross country team finished off its season in impressive fashion with a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

It is the Cavaliers’ fifth top-10 finish in program history, and their first since 2013. Mia Barnett led Virginia to the finish in 44th place, just four places from All-American status.

“Our women were excellent today,” Virginia coach Vin Lananna said. “Finishing ninth at the NCAA Championships demonstrates the commitment to the process of building a national-caliber program and they just took a meteoric step forward in that process as they established themselves among the nation’s best.”

The Virginia men closed their season out by finishing 22nd after returning to the national meet for the first time in two seasons on Saturday morning at the Greiner Family Cross Country Course.

“On the men’s side we came here after being disappointed that we didn’t qualify last year,” Lananna said. “This season we qualified with a young team consisting of three first-years in our top seven.”

The Virginia women’s team’s determination showed through early on in Saturday’s race when Camryn Menninger, one of UVa’s lead runners, lost a shoe after being clipped by a competitor.

But the Cavaliers powered through and kept themselves within touching distance of the top 10 throughout the race, positioning themselves at 11th heading into the final stages of the competition.

With just under five kilometers run in the women’s 6k race, Virginia made its move. Barnett sat in 62nd place with just one kilometer to go and with a powerful kick, propelled herself past a pack of her competitors and crossed the finish line first for Virginia in 44th place with a time of 20:15.3.

Less than a second later, Barnett was followed by Sophie Atkinson in 46th place with her time of 20:15.9. Rounding out the scoring positions for the Cavaliers were Margot Appleton (55th), Anna Workman (65th) and Esther Seeland (114th). Menninger crossed sixth among Cavaliers after running the final five kilometers with just one shoe.

The Cavalier men were led to the finish line by Derek Johnson (105th), followed by Will Anthony (129th), Justin Wachtel (136th) Wes Porter (143rd) and Yasin Sado (148th) to round out the scoring.