The Virginia women's basketball team's late-season struggles continued Thursday in a 79-69 loss to to Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

The Cavaliers (15-13, 4-13 ACC) have now lost nine of their last 10 games and have dropped 17 straight ACC road games dating back to last season.

UVa (15-14, 6-11 ACC) trimmed a 14-point deficit down to four with 2:07 remaining in the game, but did not make another field goal after that as the Tigers went 6-of-6 from the free throw line in the final 43 seconds to hold on for the victory.

"I am very frustrated with how we competed today," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "We didn't fight. We didn't want it. We did things that are uncharacteristic. It was embarrassing, to say the least. And I think everybody felt that. I want to apologize to Wahoo Nation for the way we conducted ourselves tonight. We will definitely get better.”

Virginia had four players finish the game in double figures. Camryn Taylor narrowly missed a double-double, finshing with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Cady Pauley scored a career-high 12 points for the Hoos. McKenna Dale also had 12 points, while Taylor Valladay added 11 points with four assists.

UVa was playing without injured starters Mir McLean and Sam Brunelle as well as Carole Miller, who has stepped away from the team. The Cavaliers' bench got even thinner Thursday after London Clarkson was ejected for fighting with 6:53 remaining in the first half.

Clemson also had four players score in double figures, led by 18 points from Amari Robinson. Brie Perpignan, Daisha Bradford and Eno Inyang each had 14 in the win.

The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field (27-of-56) and held a 41-36 edge in rebounding, which helped lead to 19 second-chance points. Virginia shot just 37.5% from the field (27-of-72) and was limited to seven second-chance points.

The Cavaliers close out the regular season on Sunday at Miami. The noon matchup will be broadcast on the ACC Network. On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers will find out their seeding in the ACC Tournament, which begins next week in Greensboro, N.C.