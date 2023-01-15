Virginia women's basketball team uses dominant second half to knock off Boston College

On Thursday, the Virginia women's basketball team built a second half lead against North Carolina only to see it slip away in a difficult loss.

On Sunday, it was the Cavaliers doing the rallying for a much-needed win.

Virginia trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half before using a dominant second half to erase Boston College's advantage and cruise to a 66-50 win at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia (14-4, 3-4 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory.

"I'm just so proud of our team," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "There's been so much adversity as of late and the word today was resilience, and being resilient through everything. I thought they left it all out there."

Senior forward London Clarkson set a Virginia record by converting all 14 of her free throw attempts on her way to a career-high 18 points. She was one of three Cavaliers to score in double figures.

Junior guard Kaydan Lawson recorded the first double-double of her career, finishing with 11 points with a career-high 15 rebounds. Senior forward Camryn Taylor made seven of her nine shots, including her first six attempts, to finish with 17 points.

Sam Brunelle finished the game with eight points to surpass the 1,000-point mark in her college career (1,003). The former William Monroe star scored 797 of those points during her three seasons at Notre Dame.

"Some of these breakout performances just make my heart smile," Agugua-Hamilton said. "[Kaydan Lawson and London Clarkson] in particular but also the whole team in the way we rallied and came together."

Junior guard Dontavia Waggoner led Boston College (13-7, 3-4 ACC) with 16 points, while junior forward JoJo Lacey finished with a career-high 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers got off to a sluggish start, scoring only eight first-quarter points. Virginia fell behind 19-8 in the second quarter after a pair of Boston College buckets, but the Hoos started clawing back from there behind the play of Clarkson, who scored 11 points in the stanza, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line, to help UVa close to a single point at 26-25 with 1:08 to play in the first half. A layup by BC’s Ally Vantimmeren gave the Eagles a 28-25 halftime advantage.

The second half was all Hoos.

Virginia outscored Boston College 23-9 in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the final period. The Cavaliers then scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, capped off when Brunelle drove the left side of the lane and converted a basket and free throw at the 6:27 mark.

Boston College put together an 8-0 run to close to within 58-45 with 3:39 to play, but Virginia made its final eight free throws to seal the win.

The Cavaliers were 12-for-12 from the free-throw line during the final quarter and 27-of-28 for the game as they improved to 10-1 at home this season.

Virginia wraps up its three-game home stand on Thursday, when it hosts Florida State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.