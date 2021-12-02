Virginia women's basketball team tops William & Mary

The Virginia women's basketball team cruised to a 60-44 win over William & Mary on Thursday night to earn its first home win of the season.

“It's definitely good to get a mark in the win column," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We've kind of been chasing one for a little bit."

The Cavaliers (2-6) held a 10-point lead on the Tribe (4-3) at the half and then opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run to take control of the game and pick up their second win of the season.

Grad student guard Amandine Toi led the team with 18 points. Camryn Taylor had the Cavaliers’ first double-double of the year with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

William & Mary did not have a player finish in double figures. Bre Bellamy scored seven points with eight rebounds.

"I’m really excited for our kids in the sense that they had a different kind of bounce to them tonight and a different focus as far as our execution, our defensive schemes, as well as offensively. We are working and we know that we're a work in progress and it's gonna take a lot of attention to detail and a consistent high level of work. Each day we're improving and I'm just really excited for them.”

Virginia heads to Washington, D.C. to take on George Washington on Sunday at 2 p.m. before returning home to host American, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.