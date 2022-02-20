Virginia women's basketball team tops Pittsburgh for second straight win

Make it two wins in a row for the Virginia women's basketball team.

Taylor Valladay scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 74-65 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Valladay was 11-of-19 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 6-of-8 from the free throw line en route to the first 30-point game by a Virginia player since Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored 31 against Old Dominion on Nov. 24, 2019. Valladay also dished seven assists in the win, with all of them coming in the first half.

The Cavaliers (5-20, 2-15 ACC) opened the game on an 11-2 run and held a 36-28 lead at halftime. Pitt (11-16, 2-14 ACC) tied the game in the third quarter and held a one-point lead for 22 seconds, but the Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter on a 9-1 run to regain command.

“I'm really, really excited for my team," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "I think they've kind of found a groove and a rhythm. We're learning that if we can execute consistently and be solid in our schemes, good things will happen. It's something that we've been talking about all year and it's starting to come into fruition."

Virginia put the clamps on Pittsburgh down the stretch, holding the Panthers to only two points in the final 4:50 of the game.

"Playing this game tonight, it was a tough one," Thompson said. "It was one of those games that you had to grind out. Both teams were making runs, but we stayed solid when it counted, and we didn't panic. We didn't become frustrated when things weren't going our way, we just continued to execute in a way that allowed good things to happen for us, which led to a win, so I'm really happy about that."

Sophomore guard Mir McLean added 16 points and eight rebounds for Virginia. McLean scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter. London Clarkson finished in double figures for the fourth consecutive game, scoring 10 points, including a 6-for-8 showing from the free throw line, while McKenna Dale tallied eight points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Pittsburgh had three players finish the game in double figures, led by 16-point efforts from Dayshanette Harris and Destiny Strother.

Virginia shot 51.2% (22-of-43) from the field and held a 33-31 edge in rebounding over Pitt, which entered the game ranked ninth in the nation and first in the ACC in rebounds per game (44.3).

Virginia closes out the regular season on Thursday at home against No. 24 North Carolina at 7 p.m. The game will include the Cavaliers' Senior Day celebration with Eleah Parker, Amandine Toi and Tihana Stojsavljevic being honored in a pregame ceremony at approximately 6:40 p.m.