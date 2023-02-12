After enduring a month of tough losses, both on and off the court, the Virginia women's basketball team got to enjoy a big win on Sunday.

Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Cavaliers past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59 at John Paul Jones Arena to snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Cavaliers (15-11, 4-11 ACC) earned their first win since downing Boston College on Jan. 15 and avenged an 87-62 loss to the Wolfpack (17-8, 7-7 ACC) on Jan. 8, the most lopsided defeat of the year for Virginia.

The Hoos lost standout forward Mir McLean for the season in that January loss to the Wolfpack and recently lost Sam Brunelle for the season due to a foot injury. UVa also is playing without Carole Miller, who has stepped away from the team.

Despite missing those three players, the shorthanded Cavaliers rose to the occasion on Sunday.

In addition to Valladay's standout performance, Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson added 14 and Alexia Smith chipped in 10 for Virginia. Lawson also had nine rebounds.

"I'm really, really, really proud of our group," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "We've been through a lot of adversity outside of the game, and people just see a losing streak and things like that, but there's just been so many things that have happened behind the scenes. So, even being down to eight players that are available to play, we never wavered. Our players just kept believing, they kept believing in me, kept believing in each other, kept believing in themselves, believing in the game plan."

The Cavaliers made 7 of their first 9 shots in the third quarter, turning a four-point halftime advantage into a 44-29 lead with 3:33 remaining in the period. The Cavaliers outshot the Wolfpack 60%-25% in the third, outscoring them 20-12.

Trailing 48-36 through the third quarter, North Carolina State opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to get within 50-43 with 7:50 to go. The Wolfpack missed their next 10 shots, however, and Virginia led 61-43 with 3:15 remaining. N.C. State made one last push with a 12-2 run but Virginia made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

Jada Boyd led N.C. State with 22 points and Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11. Saniya Rivers had 13 rebounds. The Wolfpack shot 29.3% overall with 4 of 28 from 3-point distance.

NC State had won six in a row in the series but Virginia's win evened the all-time series at 41 wins each.

The Cavaliers have a week to savor their victory before hosting No. 9 Duke on Sunday.

"We've been close in a lot of games, but no one no one's feeling sorry for themselves, we didn't want any pity or anything like that," Agugua-Hamilton said. "We just kept fighting and when you do that, great things can happen and that's what happened tonight."