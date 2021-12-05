Virginia women's basketball team tops GW for second straight win

The Virginia women's basketball team picked up a 62-53 road win over George Washington on Sunday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. It was the second win in a row for Virginia (3-6), which earned a victory over William & Mary earlier in the week.
It's the Wahoos' first two-game winning streak since the end of the 2019-20 regular season, when UVa picked up back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
“This was a good one for us, a team win," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We faced adversity, a lot of it, throughout the game, but we showed resistance and that's kind of what we've been talking about and working on throughout practice. In those games early on, once there was a little adversity we were kind of folding a little bit or giving in more than anything. We're learning who we are as a team and our personality is kind of showing through."
The Cavaliers trailed by six points midway through the second quarter, but closed out the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 31-28 lead into the break. UVa built an 11-point lead in the third quarter, an advantage the Hoos also held with 7:47 remaining in the game. The Colonials cut the deficit to three points, 56-53, with 4:11 remaining, but the Cavaliers scored the final six points of the game to pick up the road win.
"We’re defensive minded. We are okay with being blue collar and grinding it out," Thompson said. "That’s what we tell our kids all the time. If we're having trouble scoring offensively, as long as we're not allowing them to score, then we're giving ourselves a chance. They're starting to buy into that identity, which is great."
Amandine Toi led the Cavaliers with 14 points, including a key 3-pointer with three minutes remaining. Taylor Valladay added a career-high 13 points, while Kaydan Lawson came off the bench to score 10 points and pull down a team-high eight rebounds for the Wahoos.
Nya Lok led the Colonials with 26 points. She finished 10-of-17 from the field.
Virginia returns home to host another D.C. school, American, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Following that game. the Cavaliers will take an 11-day break for final exams before returning to action on Dec. 19 against N.C. State.