Virginia women's basketball team tops GW for second straight win

The Virginia women's basketball team picked up a 62-53 road win over George Washington on Sunday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. It was the second win in a row for Virginia (3-6), which earned a victory over William & Mary earlier in the week.

It's the Wahoos' first two-game winning streak since the end of the 2019-20 regular season, when UVa picked up back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

“This was a good one for us, a team win," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We faced adversity, a lot of it, throughout the game, but we showed resistance and that's kind of what we've been talking about and working on throughout practice. In those games early on, once there was a little adversity we were kind of folding a little bit or giving in more than anything. We're learning who we are as a team and our personality is kind of showing through."