Virginia women's basketball team tops Fullerton for first win of the season

UVa shot 38.6% (22-of-57) from the field while limiting Fullerton to 31.7% shooting (19-of-60). The Wahoos also had a 42-33 edge in rebounding.

“We started pounding ball in the inside, being able to use our size and then they defensively tried to take that away, kind of sitting on our post," Thompson said. "Amandine started us off with a great shooting from the outside. So just a real team and group effort for sure.”

Virginia returns home from its California trip this weekend to host the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers will face Rhode Island on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.

Rhode Island, which is coached by former Virginia star Tammi Reiss, enters Friday's matchup with a 6-0 record. Thompson hopes she sees more of what she saw in Tuesday's win on Friday against the Rams.

"This is the potential we've been talking about," Thompson said. "What we were not doing before, we came out and we did that tonight. So really, really proud of our kids."