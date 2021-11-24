Virginia women's basketball team tops Fullerton for first win of the season

The Virginia women's basketball team earned its first win of the season late Tuesday night with a 60-48 victory over Fullerton at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.
Tuesday's triumph was Virginia's first win since Feb. 27, 2020, when the Cavaliers defeated Pittsburgh 66-55 at John Paul Jones Arena. After that victory, the Cavaliers struggled through an 11-game losing streak that spanned three separate seasons.
Virginia lost its final two games of the 2019-20 season, then lost all five of the games it played during its COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, then dropped its first four games this season.
“It feels really, really good to get our first one," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "The kids are really excited."
The Cavaliers (1-4) built a 33-27 halftime lead, then outscored Fullerton (2-3) 11-5 in the third quarter en route to picking up a 12-point road victory.
"They fought hard for this one from start to finish," Thompson said. "We executed, stuck to our game plan, our schemes defensively and executed well offensively."
Guard Amandine Toi went 4-of-9 from three-point range and finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Virginia. Forward Camryn Taylor narrowly missed recording a double-double, finishing with 17 points with nine rebounds, while center Eleah Parker pulled down 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
UVa shot 38.6% (22-of-57) from the field while limiting Fullerton to 31.7% shooting (19-of-60). The Wahoos also had a 42-33 edge in rebounding.
“We started pounding ball in the inside, being able to use our size and then they defensively tried to take that away, kind of sitting on our post," Thompson said. "Amandine started us off with a great shooting from the outside. So just a real team and group effort for sure.”
Virginia returns home from its California trip this weekend to host the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers will face Rhode Island on Friday and Richmond on Sunday.
Rhode Island, which is coached by former Virginia star Tammi Reiss, enters Friday's matchup with a 6-0 record. Thompson hopes she sees more of what she saw in Tuesday's win on Friday against the Rams.
"This is the potential we've been talking about," Thompson said. "What we were not doing before, we came out and we did that tonight. So really, really proud of our kids."