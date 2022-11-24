Virginia women's basketball team tops Campbell for first 6-0 start since 1997-98 season

For the first time this century, the Virginia women's basketball team is off to a 6-0 start.

The Cavaliers used a strong second half to pull away from Campbell en route to a 62-41 win on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

With the win, Virginia improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 1997-98 season. The six-straight victories also mark the longest win streak for the Wahoos since they won eight in a row during the 2017-18 season (Dec. 17- Jan. 11).

“First of all, it feels great to be 6-0," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "That's an accomplishment in itself."

UVa held a 22-18 lead after a low-scoring first half, but exploded for 40 points after the break to cruise to a 21-point win over Campbell (3-2).

Camryn Taylor led the Wahoos with 13 points, while London Clarkson added 10 in the win. McKenna Dale grabbed eight rebounds for Virginia, which had a 43-31 edge on the glass in the game.

Taylor opened the second half with a layup to give UVa a 24-18 lead, but Campbell responded with a 5-0 run to pull within a point. Mir McLean answered with four-straight points to start a 10-0 run for the Cavaliers that pushed the lead to double figures, 34-23.

The Cavaliers put the game out of reach with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, fueled by a pair of treys from Sam Brunelle to take a 52-35 lead heading into the final five minutes. In total, UVa outscored Campbell 21-8 in the final period.

Virginia shot 37.7% for the game (23-of-61) while limiting Campbell to 15-of-47 shooting (31.9%).

"I thought tonight, we grew on the defensive side of the ball," Agugua-Hamilton said. "That was something that we've been working on and I think our communication and attention to detail on that side of the ball was a lot better. Offensively, I think we're gonna get we're gonna continue to get better, especially when we can have a little bit more time in between games to work on ourselves, but I was pleased defensively and also that we came up with a win.”

Virginia returns to action this weekend when it hosts the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers will face Minnesota on Saturday and East Carolina on Sunday. Both games will tip off at 2 p.m. Liberty also is competing in the event and will face East Carolina on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday. Both of the Flames' games will tip off at 5 p.m.