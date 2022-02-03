Virginia women's basketball team sees halftime lead slip away in loss to Boston College

The Virginia women's basketball team looked poised to pick up its first ACC victory of the season.

The Cavaliers put together one of their better stretches of basketball of the season on Thursday night against Boston College, shooting 41% in the first half while limiting the Eagles to just six made field goals to take a 34-25 lead into halftime.

Then a poor third quarter erased all of that progress.

Boston College outscored Virginia 24-7 in the period, then held off the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter en route to a 65-57 victory at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The loss drops the Cavaliers to 3-16 overall and 0-9 in ACC play, while the Eagles improved to 15-7 overall and 6-5 in the ACC.

After being held in check in the first half, Boston College got things rolling after the halftime break, opening the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 35-34 lead with 6:27 to go in the stanza.

UVa briefly regained the lead following an Eleah Parker basket, but the Eagles answered with an 11-2 run to take a 46-38 lead with 2:41 to go in the the third.

The Cavaliers got within three points in the fourth quarter following a Taylor Valladay jumper with 7:53 to go but could get no closer.

Kaydan Lawson finished with 14 points to lead the Cavaliers. She was the only UVa player to score in double figures. Cameron Swartz led the way for Boston College with 18 points, while Marnelle Garraud added 14 points and Taylor Soule chipped in 10.