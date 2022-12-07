Virginia women's basketball team rolls past William & Mary, heads into exam break with 11-0 record

The Virginia women’s basketball team is heading into its exam break with a perfect record.

The Cavaliers improved to 11-0 with a 83-54 victory over William & Mary on Wednesday night at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg. The win capped a dominant stretch of basketball for Virginia, which has won its last four games by 20 points or more.

Mir McLean led the way for the Hoos, finishing with 22 points and 17 rebounds to post her fifth double-double in the past seven games. The UConn transfer was efficient offensively, finishing 7 of 8 from the field and 8 of 11 from the free throw line.

Sam Brunelle scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Taylor Valladay added 12 points to give Virginia three players in double figures.

Riley Casey, who entered Wednesday’s game averaging 20.7 points per game, led William & Mary with 13 points. Madison Magee chipped in 11 points for the Tribe.

William & Mary kept things close early in the first quarter before Virginia used a 12-4 run to take a 19-12 lead into the second quarter. Brunelle started the run with a 3-pointer to give the Hoos a 10-8 lead with 5:42 to go in the first. Brunelle hit another 3-pointer during the spurt and finished with 11 points in the opening 10 minutes.

The Cavaliers blew things open in the second quarter, outscoring the Tribe 27-13 to take a 46-25 lead into halftime. McLean outscored William & Mary by herself in the second quarter, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds in the stanza to help Virginia take a commanding lead into the break.

The Cavaliers continued to pull away after halftime, outscoring the Tribe 37-29 in the second half to cruise to the 29-point victory.

Virginia shot 49% from the field (34 of 39) while limiting William & Mary to 34% (18 of 53). The Cavaliers also turned in another dominating effort on the glass, outrebounding the Tribe 51-25. Virginia snagged 21 offensive rebounds, which it turned into 17 second-chance points.

The Hoos return to action on Dec. 18 when they host Morgan State at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game, which wraps up nonconference play for Virginia, will stream online on ACC Network Extra.

Beyond the Arc debut

Brunelle is set to host six “Beyond the Arc” live shows at Timberwood Tap House in Charlottesville with another UVa student-athlete as her guest. Brunelle’s first show is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. Her first guest is Virginia men’s basketball point guard Kihei Clark.