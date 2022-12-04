Virginia women's basketball team rolls past UNC Wilmington, improves to 10-0

The Virginia women's basketball team went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter to build an early lead and never looked back en route to a dominating 78-36 victory over UNC Wilmington on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 10-0, giving the program its first 10-0 start to a season since 1991 and its first 10-game win streak since the 1999-00 season.

"Being 10-0 is definitely a blessing" first-year Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said, "and we just want to continue to bring joy to the community in everything we do, especially during a dark time. I'm happy that we can put smiles on people's faces."

McKenna Dale led the Cavaliers with 22 points. The Brown transfer went 4-for-9 from 3-point range as she recorded her first 20-point game with the Cavaliers. London Clarkson matched her career high with 12 points. The Florida State transfer went 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Mir McLean and Cady Pauley also finished the game in double figures for UVa, finishing with 11 points apiece. McLean also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, narrowly missing a double-double. With Pauley’s 11-point effort, every Virginia played has scored in double figures in at least one game this season.

UNC Wilmington (2-5) did not have a player finish in double figures.

Back-to-back layups from Dale and an and-one from Clarkson fueled the Cavaliers' tone-setting 17-2 run in the opening quarter. While the offense was clicking, Virginia’s defense kept UNC Wilmington from hitting a field goal during a four-minute span to help the Hoos build a 19-8 advantage at the end of the opening period.

The Cavaliers continued to pour in the second quarter, scoring the first five points of the period, including a 3-pointer from Dale, to expand their lead to 24-8. The Seahawks’ offense got going midway through the period, making four-straight field goals to cut the deficit to 25-20 with 4:39 remaining in the first half.

A 3-pointer from Dale ended the run, then an and-one from Pauley followed by another triple from Dale capped a 13-2 run that pushed UVa’s lead to 38-22 with 1:02 left in the half.

The Cavaliers ended any hopes of a UNC Wilmington rally by opening the second half on a 14-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Brunelle and Dale. A lay-up from McLean with 4:05 remaining in the third pushed the Virginia lead to 30, 52-22.

The Hoos took a 58-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Clarkson opened the final quarter with an and-one, then the Cavaliers scored eight points over a 1:20 span midway through the period, including a 3-pointer from Pauley, to take a 40-point lead, 73-33, with 3:50 remaining.

The Cavaliers scored the final five points of the game to cap the 42-point victory.

Virginia shot 41.3% (31-of-75) from the field while limiting UNCW to 16-of-63 shooting (25.4%). The Cavaliers also held a 50-42 edge in rebounding.

More than 3,000 fans attended Sunday's game and provided an atmosphere that Agugua-Hamilton said made a difference.

"The atmosphere here really helps us," Agugua-Hamilton said. "It makes it a really fun environment. It's electric in there when we're going on our runs and the energy in the building is awesome. That's exactly what you want. I'm proud of our players."

Virginia travels to William & Mary on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. matchup. It will be the Cavaliers' final game before the exam break.