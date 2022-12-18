Virginia women's basketball team rolls past Morgan State to close out nonconference play

The Virginia women’s basketball team closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule in impressive fashion on Sunday as it cruised to an 84-28 win over Morgan State at John Paul Jones Arena.

After holding a four-point lead (14-10) at the end of the first quarter, the Cavaliers (12-0) dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Bears (7-4) 70-18 over the final three quarters to wrap up an unbeaten run through nonconference play.

This is the third time in program history that UVa has gone undefeated in the nonconference portion of the regular-season schedule. The Cavaliers also went undefeated in nonconference play in the 1985-86 season and 1991-92 seasons.

Mir McLean finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Virginia. She was one of three Cavaliers to score in double figures. Camryn Taylor tallied 15 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots, and Sam Brunelle scored 13 points while going 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

In its first game back from the exam break, Virginia shot 55.8% (29-of-52) from the field and went 6-of-15 (40.0%) from 3-point range. The Wahoos also held a 51-30 edge in rebounding and had 24 assists on their 29 made baskets.

“I’m just really proud of our players," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "Coming into this, I knew the first half would be a little bit sloppy. We just came off a 10-day break. I really believe in trying to keep them mentally and physically fresh, so we did sprinkle in off days during that time while working on individual fundamental development and practice. I knew that we would be a little out of rhythm. We did a good job of weathering the storm and then getting into stride in the second half.”

Sunshine McCrae led Morgan State with 12 points and six rebounds. The Bears struggled offensively throughout the game, finishing 11-of-66 (16.7%) from the field and 0-of-19 from 3-point range. Sunday was the first time since 2015 that the Cavaliers held an opponent to zero three-point baskets (Jan. 18, 2015 vs. Louisville).

Sunday's game marked the first time that Virginia has held an opponent to less than 30 points since Dec. 28, 2012, when the Hoos held Norfolk State to 23 points. It also was the Cavaliers’ largest margin of victory of the season (56 points) and their second time winning by more than 50 points this season.

Virginia returns to ACC play this week with a trip to Duke on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers will be back home on Dec. 29 for a matchup against Georgia Tech at 7 p.m.