Virginia women's basketball team rolls past George Washington in Agugua-Hamilton's debut

This was the high-fiving, fresh-faces-smiling performance Virginia was looking for to kick-start its new era of women’s basketball.

All five starters reached double figures and the Cavaliers raced past George Washington during a furious second half for an 85-59 win to give first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton her first victory at the helm of the Hoos.

UVa did it with her philosophy at the forefront, too. The Cavaliers (1-0) throttled up and down the floor at John Paul Jones Arena with a pace the Colonials (0-1) couldn’t match as the contest lengthened.

“I was actually really pleased at how fast we were playing in the fourth quarter,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and pushing through fatigue.

“And getting in game shape is a different thing,” she said. “You have to play games to get in game shape. You can simulate what we want in practice, we can have scrimmages, but being in a game is completely different, so I’m just happy to see our second wind kicked in and we were able to wear them down in the fourth.”

And that final stanza began in victory-seizing fashion to set the tone for the Cavaliers’ finish.

Senior guard Taylor Valladay’s 3-pointer opened the fourth quarter to extend UVa’s advantage to 57-50, and on its next possession she converted a conventional three-point play by making a layup through a foul before sinking the free throw.

Forward Sam Brunelle, a transfer from Notre Dame and a William Monroe graduate, sent her familiar spectators into a cheer when on the following trip down the floor, she pushed the edge to 62-52 with an old-fashion three-point play of her own. Junior guard Kaydan Lawson’s 3 a minute later forced George Washington to take a timeout while the Cavaliers’ bench leaped up and greeted those Hoos coming off the hardwood with hugs and fist bumps.

“I even said it in the first timeout we had,” Brunelle said, “I was like, ‘They’re clearly getting tired and they’re shook right now,’ so this is the time that we need to put the foot on the gas and extend the lead.”

UVa did just that while outscoring the Colonials 31-9 through the fourth period to register the blowout victory and erase any memories of the recent lackluster seasons that prompted the hiring of Agugua-Hamilton from Missouri State this past offseason.

Hoos senior forward Camryn Taylor recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to go along with two blocks. Lawson had 18 points while drilling 4-of-7 tries from beyond the arc and Valladay chipped in with 12 points and four assists. Brunelle had 10 points and five rebounds in her productive first outing with the Cavaliers, and guard Carole Miller added 10 points.

“I’m just proud of our group,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “especially in the second half, we came together, played together and we were really dialed into the game plan and had each other’s back. We were able to put a little more effort and energy into what we were doing and we were able to turn the game around.”

And the come-from-behind attempt started a little more than halfway through the second quarter when Agugua-Hamilton’s demeanor propelled her team forward in a moment the Cavaliers could’ve let the contest slip away.

George Washington stretched its advantage to six points while on an 8-0 run with less than four minutes to go until halftime, but Amaka Agugua-Hamilton called timeout and gathered her Hoos.

Her influence was calming instead of unnecessarily rowdy to settle the team. She was poised and in command of the huddle around her — a clear sign that the first-year boss had done this previously.

Agugua-Hamilton chatted with Brunelle and Miller, and exchanged ideas with forward McKenna Dale, too, before grabbing a clipboard from an assistant and then dissecting how to fix whatever issues were plaguing UVa and prevent the Colonials from further separating.

“It’s our job as coaches to stop the run if we can,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Some times you can stop it without a timeout and we can just play good defense and score on offense, but if you can’t, you have to be able to control the game.”

UVa responded with a jumper from Dale to cut GW’s advantage back to 4 ahead of a jumper from the Colonials’ Asjah Innis with 2:40 before the break. They didn’t score again until after halftime, though, and Brunelle’s bucket, a hook shot which were her first points as a member of the Hoos, narrowed the margin again to send the Cavaliers into the locker room down 34-30.

“It was, ‘Let’s get a high-percentage shot, play defense and rebound the ball,’” Agugua-Hamilton said of taking the timeout, “and so we didn’t dig ourselves a big hole and have to get out of that.”

The crowd — waiting anxiously for Brunelle to put the ball in the basket for the game’s first 19 minutes — erupted as the Greene County native flashed a glimpse of what she might provide the home faithful this winter.

“It’s definitely awesome,” to play in front of friends and family, Brunelle said. “During warmups, like, I look to the left and I look to the right and I’ll probably see someone I’m related to, which is pretty cool. I haven’t done that since high school or my freshman year when we played here when I was at Notre Dame. It’s surreal, though.”

After the break, the Hoos took only four minutes into the third quarter to regain the lead. Brunelle’s 3 from the left wing had them ahead 42-38 and set the party in motion.

“And honestly, we haven’t even reached where we can be at,” Brunelle said, “because we have so much potential and talent. The ceiling is really high.”

Said Taylor, who racked up 11 first-quarter points during her 22-point showing: “This is an indicator for everybody that we can be great and a really good team.

“It’s a long season, it’s a taxing season,” she said, “but we’re ready for it and prepared for it.”