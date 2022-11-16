Virginia women's basketball team rallies for win over Loyola Chicago

The Virginia women’s basketball team took the floor with heavy hearts Wednesday night in Chicago.

Playing in the first UVa sporting event since Sunday night’s shooting on Grounds that took the lives of three football players, the Cavaliers rallied for a 68-62 win over Loyola Chicago at Gentile Arena.

Virginia improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.

Prior to Wednesday’s game, UVa players honored Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, who were killed in Sunday’s shooting, by wearing tributes on the sleeve of their warmup shirts. The tribute featured the numbers 1, 15 and 41 — the numbers Davis, Chandler and Perry wore, respectively — inside of hearts along with “UVA Strong.”

The Cavaliers will wear the warmup shirts throughout the rest of the season.

“We talked about this game as a group, and the consensus was that they want to compete for Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean,” Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said on Tuesday, “because that was the best way we could honor them.”

There also was a moment of silence prior to tipoff to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry.

Once the game started, the Cavaliers fell behind early, trailing 22-17 after the first quarter and 35-29 at halftime. But Virginia rallied after the break, outscoring Loyola Chicago 39-27 in the second half to pick up a win in its first road game of the season.

After the Ramblers took a 39-31 lead with 8:51 to go in the third quarter, the Cavaliers went on a 17-8 run to take a 48-47 lead with 1:28 to go in the stanza. Loyola scored the final basket of the third quarter, a layup from Kira Chivers with 11 seconds remaining, to take a 49-48 lead into the fourth quarter. The Ramblers then scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 51-48.

Virginia answered with a 10-0 run to take a 58-51 lead with 4:48 to go. The Cavaliers never trailed again.

Mir McClean scored 14 points to lead four Cavaliers in double figures. Camryn Taylor scored 12 points and pulled down five rounds, Taylor Valladay finished with 11 points and five assists, while Alexia Smith chipped in 10 points, three rebounds and three assists for Virginia.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they travel to American. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.