Virginia women's basketball team pulls away from ECU to improve to 8-0

The Virginia women’s basketball team is making a habit out of pulling away from opponents in the second half this season.

The Cavaliers did again Sunday, outscoring East Carolina 41-25 after halftime en route to a 72-50 victory to close out a 2-0 run through the Cavalier Classic at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Hoos improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1992.

Virginia, which held a six-point lead at halftime, went on a 17-3 run to open the third quarter to build a 20-point advantage. The lead grew to as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter.

“I’m definitely proud of our team," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "In the second half we got considerably better."

The Cavaliers had four players finish in double figures, led by a 15-point effort from Sam Brunelle. Mir McLean recorded her third double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kaydan Lawson added 11 points, while McKenna Dale came off the bench to chip in 10 points and become the 10th different Cavalier to score in double figures in a game this season. Dale also grabbed eight rebounds.

Danae McNeal led the Pirates (5-2) with 14 points.

Lawson provided an early spark for the Cavaliers, scoring five points in the first four minutes of the game, but it was a 6-0 run that gave UVa its first significant lead, a 14-7 advantage on a Camryn Taylor layup with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter.

ECU, which is coached by former UVa assistant Kim McNeill, made two layups in the final 50 seconds of the quarter to make it a 14-11 game heading into the second period. A 3-pointer from Cady Pauley gave UVa a 17-11 lead early in the second, but the Pirates cut the deficit to two points with 7:22 remaining in the half.

The Cavaliers answered with seven points in a 48-second span. Taylor Valladay had an and-one, but missed the free throw. She grabbed her own rebound and then dished the ball to Dale, who hit a 3-pointer.

Brunelle added a layup to give Virginia a 28-17 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first half. Dale’s second trey of the quarter gave UVa a 31-21 lead with 1:08 remaining, but ECU scored the final four points of the half to cut the lead to 31-25 at the break.

Virginia opened the second half on a 7-2 run, building back up a double-digit lead on a layup from McLean with 7:17 left in the quarter. Dale’s third 3-pointer of the game gave the Cavaliers a 43-28 lead midway through the period, then a free throw from London Clarkson with 3:40 remaining pushed UVa’s lead to 20 points.

The Cavaliers had a 53-32 lead at the start of the fourth period. UVa’s defense held the Pirates to 1-of-7 shooting to start the final period as the offense built up a 62-35 advantage, their largest lead of the game, with 5:12 remaining in the contest.

Virginia was dominant on the glass, outrebounding East Carolina 56-25, including 19 offensive rebounds that the Hoos turned in 25 second-chance points. UVa shot 43.6% (24-of-55) from the field, while limiting ECU shot 31.3% shooting from the field (20-of-64) and 12.5% (2-of-16) from 3-point range.

Agugua-Hamilton was pleased with the result, especially considering how little time the Cavaliers had to prepare for the Pirates' zone defense.

“It’s been a long month as far as how many games we’ve been playing and we’ve had quick turnarounds, including having only one day to prep, so we haven’t really had a chance to work on ourselves," Agugua-Hamilton said. "I say that a lot here because it’s important. Until today, nobody has played a zone against us, and we knew they’d probably play us 40 minutes in zone. We haven’t gone against zone or practiced it since probably preseason. In the first half we really needed to settle in and find our rhythm and then we did that in the second half.”

Virginia returns to action on Wednesday at Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and stream on B1G+.