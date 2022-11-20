Virginia women's basketball team pulls away from American to improve to 5-0

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Virginia women's basketball team is 5-0.

The Cavaliers kept their perfect record intact on Sunday by using a late surge to pull away from American en route to a 74-60 victory at Bender Arena in Washington, D.C.

After holding a single-digit lead most of the game, the Cavaliers (5-0) opened the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run to put the contest out of reach and pick up their second straight road win.

“Wins on the road matter," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "If you want to win in March, you want to win any championships, you have to be able to win on the road."

Senior guard Taylor Valladay led the Cavaliers with 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter. She went 9-of-18 from the field in the game.

Mir McLean tallied her third career double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Sam Brunelle added 13 points to give the Cavaliers three players in double figures. All 11 UVa players scored in the game, marking the third time this season that the Hoos have achieved that feat.

Kayla Henning (0-3) led American with 18 points.

The Eagles started the game hot, making five of their first six shots, including both of their 3-point attempts, to take an early 12-11 lead. A 3-pointer from Valladay gave Virginia a 15-14 edge with 1:10 remaining in the period.

The Cavaliers never trailed again.

UVa went into the second period with a 20-16 edge and built a 30-21 lead before a 3-pointer from American stopped the surge. An and-one for the Eagles with 1:30 left in the first half pulled them to within four, 33-29.

Brunelle made a layup to start the final minute of the first half and give UVa a 35-29 lead, but American scored in the final seconds of the fame to make it a 35-31 game at the break.

After American twice cut the deficit to two points early in the third quarter, UVa went on a 7-0 run, capped by a Carole Miller 3-pointer, to take a 46-37 lead with 6:12 remaining in the stanza. It would be the last field goal the Cavaliers would make until Valladay hit a layup with 27 seconds left in the quarter, but Virginia managed to stay ahead by scoring points at the free throw line and took a 50-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cady Pauley hit a 3-pointer to open the final period, building the Virginia lead back up to nine, 53-44. A Valladay layup gave the Cavaliers their first double-digit advantage, 55-44, 45 seconds later. Valladay added two more buckets to extend UVa’s run to 9-0 and its lead to 59-44.

The Hoos stretched the lead to 71-52 with 3:20 remaining before American scored four points in the last minute of play to cut the final deficit to 14 points.

“That was a gutsy performance, but we didn't really stick to the game plan," Agugua-Hamilton said. "I thought we could have been better defensively and offensively, we were taking some uncharacteristic shots. But when we locked in and started doing what we know we could do, then it started flowing, and we were good."

Virginia returns home for three games this week at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers kick off that stretch of home games against Campbell on Wednesday. at 7 p.m. UVa then hosts the Cavalier Classic on Saturday and Sunday. The Hoos will face Minnesota and East Carolina during the event.

"All we can do is continue to get better," Agugua-Hamilton said. "That's why I say progresses the process but being 5-0 feels pretty good."