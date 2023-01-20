Virginia women's basketball team lets another double-digit lead slip away in loss to Florida State

For the second time in the past three games, the Virginia women's basketball team let a double-digit lead slip away in a disappointing home loss.

Florida State rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit to pick up a 77-68 victory over the the Cavaliers on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Seminoles (17-4, 6-2 ACC) outscored the Hoos (14-5, 3-5 ACC) 27-8 in the fourth quarter. Virginia also let a double-digit lead slip away in a 70-59 loss to North Carolina on Jan. 12.

"Obviously, this was very disappointing," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "This game was almost identical to the North Carolina game in terms of the point spread and things like that, but that just hurts a little bit because I thought we made some strides, finishing games and coming together at the end against Boston College."

Camryn Taylor led all scorers with 18 points to move within one point of her 1,000th career point, while Sam Brunelle and London Clarkson added 11 points each for Virginia. Brunelle hit three 3-pointers in the game and has now hit a triple in 17 of 19 games this season.

Ta’Niya Latson and Sara Bejedi led the Seminoles with 15 points apiece. Latson came into Thursday's game as the ACC’s top scorer, averaging 24.3 points per contest.

Virginia built its double-digit lead during a dominant third quarter that saw the Cavaliers outscore the Seminoles 23-12 to take a 60-50 lead into the final stanza. Taylor keyed the Cavaliers' third quarter surge, scoring 10 points.

The fourth quarter was a different story.

After Taylor made a layup to put the Cavaliers up 62-50, Virginia went ice cold and did not score again for six minutes, allowing the Seminoles to reel off 18 unanswered points to take the lead for good.

A pair of free throws by McKenna Dale closed the gap to 68-64 with 3:24 to play, but six straight points by FSU senior guard Bejedi put the game out of reach over the next two minutes.

Virginia made just one of its final 14 shots from the field, which came when Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound and scored in close with just 22 seconds left to play.

The game had a long delay prior to Dale’s free throws after Brunelle was tangled by Bejedi on UVa’s offensive end of the court. Following a video review, the game officials issued a “fighting foul” to Brunelle for when she attempted to become untangled with the Seminoles guard who had locked legs with her while lying on the court and ejected her from the game.

Florida State held a 42-41 edge in rebounding and forced Virginia to commit 21 turnovers, two numbers Agugua-Hamilton wants to see improvement on in future games.

"I think we have to take care of some of the self-inflicted errors," Agugua-Hamilton said. "I told the team this is the third game, I believe, in a row that we've had over 20 turnovers and we just can't win games like that, can't have over 20 turnovers or get outrebounded, even if it is by one, and give up 77 points, so we have got to get better. We're not quite there yet, but we've made huge strides. I'm proud of the strides we've made, but these ones kind of just really sting because we could have closed that out."

Virginia will play its first road game since Jan. 8 on Sunday when the Cavaliers travel to Notre Dame for a 2 p.m. matchup that will be televised by the ACC Network.