Virginia women's basketball team is establishing a clear identity under Agugua-Hamilton

Perhaps, more impressive than Virginia’s perfect eight-game start under first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is that through those consecutive victories, the Cavaliers’ identity is distinctive.

There’s no confusing how they want to operate on the floor.

When they’re at their best, it’s with frenetic pace using defense to prompt offense that can demoralize opponents not ready to match UVa’s tempo and there’s tenaciousness on the glass, too, that takes advantage of the foes who fail to fight for every rebound.

Agugua-Hamilton doesn’t ride the same players for each minute of every game either, so she uses the depth at her disposal — as evidence by the fact that 10 of 11 Cavaliers on the roster have scored in double figures at least once already this season. That willingness to use everyone keeps the Hoos fresh and enables them to thrive in the taxing style she’s preached about since her hiring last March.

“Coach Mox doesn’t like slow basketball,” freshman guard Yonta Vaughn said with a grin earlier this season.

And this past weekend, in wins over Minnesota and East Carolina, the Cavaliers showed exactly why Agugua-Hamilton’s approach is benefitting them.

On Sunday against ECU, UVa used a 17-3 run in the third quarter to separate from the Pirates. The Hoos corralled four offensive rebounds and had six second-chance points during the spurt as well as seven fast-break points, including a 3-pointer in transition from veteran guard McKenna Dale.

The day before, the Cavaliers racked up 16 steals and forced 22 Minnesota turnovers leading to 22 points off turnovers in the victory.

“That’s a lot [of steals] and we didn’t even really press,” Agugua-Hamilton said after dispatching the Golden Gophers, “but we were aggressive, we understood the game plan and we were able to rattle them at times.”

Those points that fall into the hustle category — second-chance and fast-break buckets — are ones the Cavaliers have had major advantages in during each game through this first month of the campaign, which concludes Wednesday night with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Penn State.

UVa has logged more second-chance points than its opponent in each of the first eight contests, combining to outscore foes 137 second-chance points to 43. Junior guard Mir McLean’s 3.7 offensive rebounds per game are the fifth most for any ACC player.

UVa also holds a combined edge of 113 fast-break points to its opponents’ 64 through the first eight games.

“When we lock in, it’s big for us on defense,” junior guard Alexia Smith said, “because we actually get to where we want to be with the fast pace on offense and where we want to go for fast breaks.”

The Cavaliers can find the open player with ease in transition, as well. They tallied 20 assists in their win over Minnesota, and their 130 total team assists for the season are tied for most in the ACC.

UVa’s leading-scorer Camryn Taylor, a senior forward who is averaging 13.9 points per game and had a team-best 22 versus the Gophers, said the ball movement is what helped her get her points against Minnesota.

“I was getting good touches,” Taylor said. “But how many assists did we have? We had 20 assists and I think getting those good dump downs and moving the ball is allowing me to get open. [Forward] Sam [Brunelle] was hitting shots and that opened the floor for me, too, but driving and kicking the ball because a lot of people were crashing on [guard Taylor Valladay] and she was able to dump it down to me.”

The overwhelming factor is these Cavaliers seem to gain strength as games go on, allowing for those contest-clinching runs in the second half or even withstanding their opponent like they had to against Minnesota deep into the fourth quarter.

They can play quickly when they should be slowing down because they’ve been trained to do so.

“I’m a first-year here and that first workout I had here, I died and came back to life,” Vaughn said with a laugh. “I’ll tell you that. We do a lot of transition and a lot of full-court pickup, and in all of our drills, there’s no walking around. All of our drills are fast and there always is competition with our drills. There’s always a winner and loser. We don’t want to run extra. There’s already enough running in our drills, so we try to compete as much as we can and that’s why the tempo is up.”