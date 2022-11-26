Virginia women's basketball team holds off Minnesota, improves to 7-0

For all the scoring Camryn Taylor did on Saturday afternoon, the most critical play she made came on the defensive end of the floor, and the tenacity she showed in doing so ensured Virginia would remain unbeaten.

Her steal with seven seconds left rid visiting Minnesota of its last chance to go ahead and helped the Hoos earn a hard-fought 73-70 victory in the opening contest of the Cavalier Classic at John Paul Jones Arena.

Taylor, who poured in a team-best 22 points, said she recognized what the Gophers were trying to do on that possession when UVa was clinging to a 71-70 advantage.

“Defensively, we’re always working on gaps,” Taylor said, “and making sure where we’re supposed to be. But [Minnesota guard Katie Borowicz] was on the left side of the court and I was supposed to be in my gap, so I was there.

“And so, I was like, ‘If I can get a hand on it and stop her, then boom,’” Taylor explained, “because I knew that player — from our scout — that she really liked to get downhill and get shots off. And so, if I could get [the ball], then I get it and I made a play.”

A few free throws — one from guard Taylor Valladay and another from guard Kaydan Lawson — provided the Cavaliers the score they won by, sending them to a 7-0 record for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

“Thirty years, wow,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said when told her team was off to Virginia’s best start in three decades. “I didn’t know that, actually, because there’s been so many great teams here, but it’s definitely a blessing and I don’t take anything for granted.”

For a while, it looked like the Cavaliers would cruise to their seventh straight win, thanks to a dominating second quarter.

They began the second stanza furiously, on an 18-0 run, which erased the eight-point deficit they trailed by after the first quarter. They used defense to fuel their offense in the process, too, while dismantling and demoralizing the Golden Gophers’ attack.

UVa racked up 14 points off nine Minnesota turnovers during the outburst that enabled the Hoos to build a lead as large as 10 points in the quarter. Layups for guards Carole Miller and Valladay following steals by forward Sam Brunelle and Miller, respectively, in the first two minutes of the second quarter sparked the run and prompted Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen to take a timeout.

But the pause in action didn’t slow the Hoos down or quiet their home crowd, which swelled with sound after each takeaway and every basket that followed.

“When you look at the stat sheet,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “when I first look at it, it’s that we gave up 70 points. That’s kind of a lot of points, but if you were watching the game, we had key stops that were predicated on how we were playing on the defensive side of the ball, so I thought it was really good.”

Taylor’s putback and then her jumper from the left elbow in transition knotted the score at 21 with 7:40 to play before halftime. Then, the onslaught continued. Valladay’s layup after a steal and assist by Taylor was followed by a similar-looking fast-break layup for forward McKenna Dale after a steal and assist by Brunelle.

Taylor, who logged a double-digit scoring performance for the sixth time in UVa’s first seven games, scored once more during the run and then her 14 second-half points allowed the Hoos (7-0) to hold their edge against the Gophers (3-2), who narrowed UVa’s lead to as few as one point in the fourth quarter on Borowicz’s 3 with 51 seconds left.

But Taylor’s steal later in the final minute — in a game that the Cavaliers racked up 16 steals as a team — kept the Cavaliers in front.

“I’m proud of our group,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think we’re learning how to win in so many different ways, whether we’re down in some part of the game, we’re blowing someone out or it’s a tight game like that and every possession matters down the stretch. And I was happy to see that defense brought us over the hump at the end.”

UVa guard Mir McLean contributed 11 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for a double-double, and the effort on the glass was needed during a physical bout.

“I think we showed a lot of composure in that game,” McLean said.

Brunelle drilled three fourth-quarter 3s, giving her 17 points for her fifth double-digit performance as a member of the Cavaliers. Minnesota transfer Alexia Smith had seven points and two steals against her former squad.

The win over Minnesota was UVa’s first against a Big Ten foe since beating Indiana at home in December of 2017. The Gophers were paced by guard Mara Braun’s game-high 24 points.

UVa is back in action at home against East Carolina on Sunday at 2 p.m.