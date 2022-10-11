Virginia women's basketball team has renewed confidence heading into Agugua-Hamilton's first season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a month away from Virginia’s campaign-opening contest, the Cavaliers couldn’t hide their swelling optimism about the new season on Tuesday in the Queen City.

The UVa contingent at ACC Tipoff — first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton along with forwards Sam Brunelle and Camryn Taylor — said they’ve each had that feeling because of how the Hoos’ strong offseason carried into the preseason.

“I haven’t played for a team that brings as much energy as we bring every single day,” Brunelle, a William Monroe graduate and transfer from Notre Dame, said. “There’s a lot of teams who bring energy one day or another and it’s not consistent. Our energy is always consistent.”

Said Agugua-Hamilton: “Everybody that walks around in [John Paul Jones Arena] says, ‘Man, we can always hear you guys practicing,’ and there’s an enthusiasm about what we’re doing and a passion about what we’re doing, so it’s been good.”

If anything is true about Agugua-Hamilton, the former Missouri State coach hired to the same gig at UVa this past spring, it’s that she’s at least eliminated the stench of four consecutive losing seasons in Charlottesville.

She renewed hope in returning players, who were part of last season's miserable 5-22 showing, Taylor said, by instilling trust and belief in them. Agugua-Hamilton is scheming and finding ways to utilize those players in her versatile system like they weren’t used before to reveal talents that were not shown in past seasons. She said senior guard Carole Miller is one benefiting from an expanded role.

“In previous years, she was just a shooter,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “But now she’s bringing the ball down the court, she’s driving and doing things.

“Confidence is something I work on a lot with the players,” the coach said. “… I believe confidence comes from preparation, so we’re always going to be prepared and I’m always going to prepare them to do what they need to do to be successful. So, using Carole [Miller] as the example. I’m not just going to get to the game and be like, ‘You need to attack and not shoot.’ It’s something that she’s worked on multiple times from individual workouts, then to practice and then to games.”

An infusion of experience and skill to deepen the roster hasn’t hurt Agugua-Hamilton’s push for a quick turnaround, either.

Brunelle is one of two transfers, along with Minnesota import guard Alexia Smith. But landing Brunelle provided Agugua-Hamilton immediate credibility with the Hoos considering the veteran, Brunelle, understands of the rigors of the ACC, what it takes to play well in the league and has the unique knowledge of UVa given that she grew up watching the Cavaliers.

“It’s amazing to be back home,” Brunelle said. “That was very important to me, and I’m not looking to be a hometown savior. I’m looking to be a piece of the puzzle that’s going to get it back to where it needs to be.”

Those in the conference aren’t surprised Agugua-Hamilton’s offseason was prosperous or that she created momentum at UVa heading into the season’s start. The Cavaliers open Nov. 7 at home against George Washington.

Seventh-year Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks’ Hokies competed against Missouri State last season, and so did Florida State and first-year coach Brooke Wyckoff, who was a longtime assistant for the Seminoles under former coach Sue Semrau ahead of earning a promotion to the top job.

Agugua-Hamilton and the Bears knocked off Virginia Tech, 76-68, in the San Juan Shootout, and beat Florida State, 61-50, in the NCAA Tournament.

“She’s going to make this league better,” Brooks said. “I have a lot of respect for her and what she’s done.”

Brooks said he’s a friend of Agugua-Hamilton and has known her since she played at Hofstra and he was coaching at James Madison. Wyckoff said she’s known Agugua-Hamilton for years as well and has an appreciation for how her squads play.

“Gritty, physical,” Wyckoff said. “And I don’t know what she’ll do offensively at Virginia, but they were really tough, mentally strong, gritty basketball teams that knew how to win. She brings a winner’s mentality, and sense of calm that, ‘We got this. We’re going to do this’ that I’ve always admired in her.”

Whether or not the Cavaliers have those traits currently or Agugua-Hamilton can lead them to a winning season or a postseason berth in her first year at the helm of the Hoos isn’t known yet.

But her players certainly aren’t ruling it out.

“Anything is possible,” Taylor said. “We’re just being present, and in the moment every single day because every practice, every lift is important. It matters because down the line in March, everybody needs to be healthy, locked in and that’s where we’re headed. We’re all buying into the process and understand the sacrifices we need to make.”