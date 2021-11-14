Virginia women's basketball team goes cold late in loss to USC

A slow start and a poor finish were too much for the Virginia women's basketball team to overcome in a 65-48 loss to Southern California on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

“We’re not feeling good right now," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "Today as a whole, it was not a correct representation of who we are. We’ve got to get better."

The Cavaliers (0-2) fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter but were able to dig out of that early hole to take an 18-17 lead in the second quarter. The game remained competitive until early in the third quarter, when the Trojans (2-0) went on an 8-0 run to take a 44-35 lead.

The USC lead hovered close to double digits for the rest of the third quarter. A layup from Desiree Caldwell gave the Trojans 52-42 lead heading to the fourth.

Taylor Valladay scored Virginia’s first six points of the fourth quarter to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance. But Valladay's layup with 5:05 remaining would be the final points Virginia would score in the game.

The Cavaliers went 0-of-7 from the field in the final five minutes as the Trojans steadily pulled away for the 17-point victory.

USC outscored Virginia 31-18 in the second half.