Virginia women's basketball team goes cold late in loss to USC

A slow start and a poor finish were too much for the Virginia women's basketball team to overcome in a 65-48 loss to Southern California on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
“We’re not feeling good right now," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "Today as a whole, it was not a correct representation of who we are. We’ve got to get better."
The Cavaliers (0-2) fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter but were able to dig out of that early hole to take an 18-17 lead in the second quarter. The game remained competitive until early in the third quarter, when the Trojans (2-0) went on an 8-0 run to take a 44-35 lead.
The USC lead hovered close to double digits for the rest of the third quarter. A layup from Desiree Caldwell gave the Trojans 52-42 lead heading to the fourth.
Taylor Valladay scored Virginia’s first six points of the fourth quarter to keep the Cavaliers within striking distance. But Valladay's layup with 5:05 remaining would be the final points Virginia would score in the game.
The Cavaliers went 0-of-7 from the field in the final five minutes as the Trojans steadily pulled away for the 17-point victory.
USC outscored Virginia 31-18 in the second half.
"Our effort has to be continuous from the start to the finish of the game," Thompson said. "We cannot be motivated by instant successes. Basketball is a game of runs and there are going to be ups and downs. And when the momentum is not in our favor, we have to kind of buckle down and defend and be tougher and raise our level of intensity so that we can get the momentum in our favor.”
Valladay led the Cavaliers with nine points. She finished 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the game. Sophomore guard Kaydan Lawson, who was making her season debut after missing UVa's opener against James Madison, added five points and a team-high nine rebounds. It was her first time leading the Cavaliers in rebounding in a game.
Rayah Marshall finished with 16 points with nine rebounds off the bench to lead the Trojans. Virginia shot 28.6 percent (18-of-63) in the game, while USC finished 23-of-65 (35.4 percent) from the field.
Virginia returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts Central Florida at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers suffered a 60-34 loss to the Golden Knights last season in Orlando.