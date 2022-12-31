Virginia women's basketball team gears up for challenging stretch of games

A fist bump and a reaffirming smile from her coach was enough to know Virginia senior guard Carole Miller’s comments regarding the Cavaliers’ upcoming and daunting three-game stretch wasn’t out of line.

The Cavaliers will ring in the New Year with three consecutive contests against ranked ACC foes beginning Thursday with rival and No. 7 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, followed by another road game at No. 6 N.C. State on Jan. 8 before returning home to face No. 13 North Carolina on Jan. 12.

Virginia Tech, N.C. State and UNC are a combined 31-7 currently. All three were NCAA Tournament participants last season, with the Wolfpack reaching the Elite Eight and the Tar Heels earning their way to the Sweet 16.

UVa (13-1, 2-1 ACC) is dramatically improved under first-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, whose Cavaliers’ confidence increases with each victory. Their win over Georgia Tech this past Thursday matched UVa’s league win total from last season, and sent the Hoos into their nearing measuring-stick run of games with momentum and wanting more, having knocked off the Yellow Jackets — another tournament team this past March.

“We definitely have more to prove and these three games are the perfect time to do it,” Miller said postgame Thursday with Agugua-Hamilton seated next to her, “and if we stay together and do what we’re supposed to do over break, I think we can come out at 3-0 in this little stretch that we have next.”

That’s when Agugua-Hamilton turned to Miller, who tallied eight points, two steals and a block against Georgia Tech, with the grin and the fist bump to back her player’s belief.

“It’s opportunity,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Respect all, fear none. We talk about that, so we’re going to respect those teams by being prepared and giving our best effort. But it’s an opportunity to prove ourselves and we don’t take it for granted. I’m excited about it. Our players are excited about it.”

The Hokies dominated UVa last winter, sweeping the Cavaliers with a 17-point win at Cassell Coliseum and a 29-point victory at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia Tech still features much of that squad, too, including forward Elizabeth Kitley. She was named the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year ahead of this season, and is fourth in the league for scoring and first for rebounding while averaging 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Kitley is Virginia Tech’s standout and the Hokies will play through her, while UVa is more balanced offensively with five players averaging at least 7.5 points per game.

The tilt also pits the ACC team leader in made 3-pointers, Virginia Tech (103), against the conference’s second-best 3-point percentage defense in Virginia (24%).

N.C. State and UNC have the fourth- and third-best scoring offenses in the league, respectively. The Tar Heels have four of the ACC’s top 16 scorers on their team, too, in guard Deja Kelly, guard Alyssa Ustby, guard Kennedy Todd-Williams and guard Eva Hodgson. All four are averaging 13.1 points per game or more, so UVa’s third-best scoring defense (54.2 points allowed per contest) will be tested.

“The only thing we can do is build on this,” win over Georgia Tech, Miller said, “come together over the next few days and prepare for the stretch that we have.”

Said Agugua-Hamilton of her eagerness to face some of the conference’s best teams: “I grew up in ACC country. I’m from Virginia, so coaching in the ACC is a dream come true and being at this school, having my state across our chest is a blessing and I don’t take it for granted. Again, it’s opportunity.”

Agugua-Hamilton said prior to beating Georgia Tech that she and her team felt like they let their previous game — and chance for a marquee win — at Duke slip away because of self-inflicted mistakes.

Against Georgia Tech, though, in the second half the Hoos cleaned up what they had to after falling behind and rallied. Sparked by guard Mir McLean’s 11 third-quarter points, they outscored Georgia Tech 27-16 in the quarter to take the lead, and then they never gave it back.

All 10 Cavaliers to see action on Thursday scored, and UVa got key contributions from McLean, Miller, guards Taylor Valladay and Alexia Smith as well as forward Sam Brunelle.

“Everyone on our team understands the talent we have,” Agugua-Hamilton said, “and that when we come together and focus in, play hard and stick to the game plan and be there for each other, then we know how good we can be. But it’s still a process … so beating Georgia Tech is great, but there’s [15] more games left and we can’t think we did something because we beat Georgia Tech.

“We’ve got to make sure we understand and celebrate the small victories, of course,” she continued, “but we got to move onto the next one, too.”

Especially when the next one begins a week-plus of games filled with opportunity.