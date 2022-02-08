Virginia women's basketball team falls to Syracuse, suffers 12th straight loss

The Virginia women’s basketball team is still in search of its first ACC win of the season, and the Cavaliers are starting to run out of chances to get it.

Syracuse took command early, jumping out to a double-double digit first quarter lead, and held on for a 77-70 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The loss was the 12th in a row for Virginia, which fell to 3-18 overall and 0-11 in ACC play. The Cavaliers’ last win came more than two months ago on Dec. 5 in a 62-53 victory over George Washington.

“When it’s been so much time since [we] won a game, that baggage just gets really tough to carry,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “So when you put yourself in a position where you’re constantly digging yourself out of the hole, it’s a really, really tough task. We continue to fight like in the second half, but that first quarter was just really hard for us to overcome.”

Virginia currently has six games remaining on its regular season schedule, starting with a trip to No. 3 Louisville on Thursday.

Naje Murray fueled Syracuse’s strong first quarter, scoring 13 points in the opening stanza to help the Orange build a 22-12 lead. The Cavaliers regrouped and held Murray scoreless in the second quarter while outscoring the Orange 14-13 in the frame to trim the lead to nine (35-26) at halftime.

Murray got going again in the third quarter, scoring six points as Syracuse extended its lead to 52-40 heading to the fourth quarter. The Orange continued to pull away in final frame, extending its lead to 16 points with 1:44 remaining before the Cavaliers made a late charge to narrow the margin to seven at the final whistle.

Murray led the way for Syracuse, finishing with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Murray was particularly effective from 3-point range, hitting 5-of-7 shots beyond the arc.

Chrislyn Carr added 14 points for the Orange, with 10 of her points coming on free throws. She finished a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. Teisha Hyman also spent plenty of time at the line, making 7-of-8 free throws en route to a 13-point performance. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Christianna Carr added 10 points to give Syracuse four players in double figures.

UConn transfer Mir McLean had her best game since joining the Cavaliers, tallying 20 points, four rebounds and two assists. She went 8-for-12 from the field and 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Amandine Toi added 18 points for the Cavaliers.