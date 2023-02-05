Amaka Agugua-Hamilton didn't mince words about her team's performance on Sunday.

"I was completely and totally embarrassed by what we displayed today," the Virginia women's basketball coach said after the Cavaliers' 60-51 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday at the Peterson Events Center.

UVa (14-10, 3-10 ACC) entered Sunday's matchup looking to put an end to its five-game losing streak against a Pittsburgh team that had lost 10 straight games and was 0-11 against ACC competition this season.

The Panthers had other ideas.

Pitt (8-15, 1-11 ACC) limited Virginia to a season-low 27% shooting (17-of-63), including a 20% mark from behind the arc, while forcing the Hoos into 16 turnovers, which turned into 17 points for the Panthers.

UVa finished with its lowest point total and fewest made field goals in a game this season.

"That is not UVa women's basketball," Agugua-Hamilton said. "That is not our culture. That is not how we play and how we are going to play moving forward."

The Cavaliers shot 18.8% in the second quarter (3-of-16) and 21.9% (7-of-32) in the first half as they fell into a seven-point hole at halftime. Virginia showed a little life after the break, rallying to tie the game on seven straight points by guard McKenna Dale in the third quarter.

But the Panthers answered with a 14-2 run to take a double-digit lead. The Cavaliers cut the deficit to five with 3:23 remaining in the fourth quarter but could not complete the comeback.

Camryn Taylor led Virginia with 14 points with nine rebounds. London Clarkson, who was making her first start of the season, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds while scoring eight points.

Dale added nine points and nine rebounds, while Taylor Valladay chipped in eight points and three assists. Yonta Vaughn finished with seven rebounds and four assists for UVa, which held a 50-38 edge in rebounding and scored 17 second-chance points off 23 offensive rebounds.

The Cavaliers played with Sam Brunelle, who missed the game with a foot injury.

Pitt had four players finish in double figures, led by 14 points from Dayshanette Harris. Liatu King had 10 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and two steals, Maliyah Johnson tallied 10 points and eight rebounds and Channise Lewis came off the bench to finish with 10 points and three assists while knocking down three 3-pointers for the Panthers, who went 7-of-22 from 3-point range (31.8%).

The Cavaliers return home to host Louisville on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be the first of three straight home games for the Hoos. After Sunday's poor showing, Agugua-Hamilton said she will take the needed steps for Virginia to right the ship.

"I will fix it,” she said.