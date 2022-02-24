Virginia women's basketball team falls to North Carolina in regular season finale

The Virginia women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped in a 68-57 loss to North Carolina on Thursday in the Cavaliers' regular season finale at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVa finishes the regular season with a 5-21 overall record and a 2-16 mark in ACC play.

A poor start put the Cavaliers in a deep hole that they could not dig out out of. North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 ACC) opened the game on a 14-2 to run to build a 12-point lead just over four minutes into the game. The Tar Heels continued to pour it on over the next few minutes, extending the lead 21-4 with 2:27 left in the first quarter and eventually led 30-11 after the opening 10 minutes.

Virginia was solid for the remainder of the game, outscoring North Carolina in each of the next three quarters, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome. The Cavaliers were able to get within single digits in the fourth quarter, but their comeback hopes ended there.

Amandine Toi finished with 14 points and a career high seven assists to lead the Cavaliers. London Clarkson added 12 points, while Taylor Valladay chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and four assists to give Virginia three players in double figures.

Deja Kelly led North Carolina with 16 points. She was one of four Tar Heels to score in double figures. Alyssa Ustby tallied 15 points and seven rebounds, while Carlie Littlefield finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 11 points for the Tar Heels.

Prior to the game, the Cavaliers honored Eleah Parker, Tihana Stojsavljevic and Toi, as well as four senior managers for Senior Night.

With their regular season complete, the Cavaliers will turn their attention to the ACC Tournament. The bracket for the tournament, which will run March 2-6 at the Greensboro Coliseum, will be released on Sunday evening.