Virginia women's basketball team falls to Clemson, remains winless in ACC

For the second consecutive game, the Virginia women’s basketball team played a solid first half against an ACC opponent and took a nine-point lead into halftime.

And for the second consecutive game, the Cavaliers saw that lead evaporate in an eventual loss.

Clemson outscored Virginia 35-22 in the second half to rally for a 59-55 victory on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena. The loss was the Cavaliers’ 11th in a row and dropped them to 3-17 overall and 0-10 in ACC play.

“You guys might not know this, but I’m not a really good sleeper,” said Virginia coach Tina Thompson told reporters in her postgame press conference. “So tonight I’m predicting that I’m going to sleep a lot less.”

Virginia, which also let a nine-point halftime lead slip away in a road loss to Boston College on Thursday, saw its lead grew to as many as 12 points in the third quarter before Clemson (8-15, 2-10 ACC) began chipping away at the advantage. The Tigers tied the game with 3:34 remaining, then used a 6-1 run to pull ahead by five points with 1:07 left in the game.

The Cavaliers got back within two points in the final seconds, but Delicia Washington sank two free throws to secure the win for Clemson. The free throws capped a big performance for Washington, who scored 21 of her 23 points in the second half to lead the Tigers’ comeback. She was the lone Clemson player to score in double figures.

While free throws secured the win for the Tigers, who went 13-for-17 from the line in the game and 4-for-4 in the final 10 seconds, a lack of execution at the charity stripe cost Virginia dearly. The Cavaliers finished 9-of-26 (34.6%) from the free-throw line, including a 4-for-12 mark in the second half.

“This game was very much in our control, and we did not make free throws when it counted,” Thompson said. “We can go through different moments in the game or even execution in the fourth quarter. The lack of making free throws lost this game for us.

“There is no excuse for missing 17 free throws.”

Thompson said the team has worked on both executing better late in games and making critical free throws in practice, but that extra emphasis did not produce the desired result on Sunday.

“It’s something that we talked about and we work on every day, our execution,” Thompson said. “At the end of practice, especially when we’re tired, we shoot free throws throughout practice to make sure that we’re shooting them when we’re tired and we do offense towards the end of practice for that same reason, because going into the fourth quarter it’s important to to execute and we just haven’t done that.”

Mir McLean and Amandine Toi both scored 11 points to lead Virginia. Eleah Parker chipped in seven points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Syracuse in a rescheduled game at 6 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.