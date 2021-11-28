Virginia women's basketball team falls to 1-6 with loss to Richmond

The Virginia women's basketball team concluded play in the Cavalier Classic with a 74-65 loss to Richmond on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers (1-6) made a late run in the fourth quarter to trim a double-digit deficit down to two with 4:23 remaining, but the Spiders (3-3) were able to pull away in the final minutes to pick up the win.
“Another tough one for us," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "Consistency is our kryptonite right now. We have these moments where we’re playing at a high level but it’s going to require us, in order to get wins, to play at that level from start to finish. We have these lulls, in a sense, they’re backbreaking. We’re digging these holes for ourselves and it’s been really tough for us to get out of. The conversation is consistently being consistent, and that’s where we have to be.
"When you have the talent that we have, and we’re playing against teams that are cohesive and work really hard. You have to match that level of work, and now we’re having a little trouble doing that right now.”
Guard Amandine Toi finished with a season-high 20 points to lead the Cavaliers, who had three players score in double figures. Toi went 9-of-15 from the field, but was 0-of-5 from 3-point range.
Forward Camryn Taylor had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while guard Kaydan Lawson came off the bench to score 10 points and pull down six rebounds for the Wahoos. McKenna Dale made two of Virginia’s 3-pointers and finished with six points and seven rebounds. She was 2-of-7 from three-point range.
Richmond had three players score in double figures, led by Addie Budnik with 20 points. Grace Townsend narrowly missed a double-double for the Spiders, finishing with 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds, while Kate Klimkiewicz chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds for UR.
Virginia shot 38.1 percent from the floor (24-of-63), while Richmond shot 52.0 percent (26-of-50). The Spiders found success from long distance, finishing 9-of-21 from three-point range (42.9 percent).
The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday when they host William & Mary (3-2, 0-0 CAA) at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.