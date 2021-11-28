Virginia women's basketball team falls to 1-6 with loss to Richmond

The Virginia women's basketball team concluded play in the Cavalier Classic with a 74-65 loss to Richmond on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (1-6) made a late run in the fourth quarter to trim a double-digit deficit down to two with 4:23 remaining, but the Spiders (3-3) were able to pull away in the final minutes to pick up the win.

“Another tough one for us," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "Consistency is our kryptonite right now. We have these moments where we’re playing at a high level but it’s going to require us, in order to get wins, to play at that level from start to finish. We have these lulls, in a sense, they’re backbreaking. We’re digging these holes for ourselves and it’s been really tough for us to get out of. The conversation is consistently being consistent, and that’s where we have to be.

"When you have the talent that we have, and we’re playing against teams that are cohesive and work really hard. You have to match that level of work, and now we’re having a little trouble doing that right now.”

Guard Amandine Toi finished with a season-high 20 points to lead the Cavaliers, who had three players score in double figures. Toi went 9-of-15 from the field, but was 0-of-5 from 3-point range.