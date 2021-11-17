Virginia women's basketball team falls at home to UCF

The Virginia women’s basketball team struggled to produce points in a 59-38 loss to Central Florida on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers (0-3) shot just 32 percent from the field (14-for-44), 22% from 3-point range (4-for-18) and 40% from the free-throw line (6-for-15) while committing 23 turnovers. Virginia was held to single-digit point totals in both the second and third quarters.

The Knights, meanwhile, shot 45 percent from the field (21-for-47) as they steadily pulled away from the Wahoos.

After a strong first half, UCF outscored Virginia 13-5 in the third quarter to take a 47-25 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Cavaliers put together their best stretch of the game to start the fourth, going on an 8-0 run to cut the UCF lead to 47-33. But the Knights regrouped and Virginia’s offense went cold again in the final minutes. Virginia made just one of its final nine shots, while the Knights hit four of the final five shots en route to the 21-point victory.

Camryn Taylor finished with 10 points to lead the Cavaliers. She was the only Virginia player to score in double digits. Brittney Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCF.

Virginia now heads to the West Coast for a two-game road swing through California. The Cavaliers play at No. 20 UCLA on Sunday at 6 p.m. Eastern., then concludes their road swing on Tuesday at Fullerton at 9 p.m. Eastern.