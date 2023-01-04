Virginia women's basketball team faces big litmus test against No. 9 Virginia Tech

She’s the only one left on Virginia’s roster to have experienced the thrill of victory against the Cavaliers’ chief enemy.

Guard Carole Miller, now a senior, was then a freshman when the Hoos used a dominant fourth quarter to upend Virginia Tech in Blacksburg on Feb. 23, 2020. Miller had nine points, an assist and two rebounds in the win, but that was the last time the Hoos were triumphant in the Commonwealth Clash rivalry.

“And that probably is one of my favorite games that I’ve ever played here,” Miller said this week ahead of UVa’s (13-1, 2-1 ACC) Thursday night showdown with No. 9 Virginia Tech (12-2, 2-2 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum.

“So, I just hope I can help my teammates, who are new here,” Miller said, “to understand the significance of the weight behind this game and how serious we take it, because it is a big game and you want to own the state. We want to own our state. It’s a big deal.”

Miller, a product of Edison High School in Northern Virginia, appreciates the rivalry from all angles. She grew up in the state and was recruited by both programs, but because UVa was in on her earlier, she said, she gained better familiarity with the Cavaliers beginning during her freshman or sophomore year of high school and that was enough for the Hoos to hold off the bond she developed with Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks.

“He’s just a very great guy,” Miller said, “and we still share laughs and stuff after games, so he’ll always be one of my favorite coaches that recruited me.”

Brooks, the seventh-year Virginia Tech boss, has led the Hokies to six consecutive winning campaigns and back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths over the last two seasons while UVa floundered in the same recent time span up until hiring new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton this past offseason.

Under her watch, UVa has as many ACC wins in three tries this season as it did in 16 tries last winter.

Next on the agenda for Agugua-Hamilton, Miller and Hoos is to make the rivalry competitive again. Virginia Tech has won four of the last five meetings and it swept last season’s series by an average margin of victory of 23 points.

“We’re a new team,” Miller said, “and we definitely have something new to show, so I think going into this game we can prove a lot and also get back in the conversation as one of the top teams in the ACC.”

Said Agugua-Hamilton: “Rivalry games are great. It always brings out an extra level of competition and our competitive spirit, so we understand it is a rivalry game, but we also understand we want to own this state and that’s one of our goals.”

This edition of the UVa-Tech tilt features the second- and third-best scoring defenses in the ACC with the Hokies yielding only 53.1 points per game and the Hoos giving up 54.2 points per contest.

Cavaliers guard Taylor Valladay, who is in her second season at UVa after transferring from Marquette, likened this rivalry to the one she played in previously between Marquette and DePaul.

And Valladay said Virginia Tech is a smart defensive team and takes charges really well. Her 4.07 assists per game are the fifth most for any player in the conference, but she knows she’ll have to be under control to distribute the ball well against the Hokies’ tenacious defense.

“Coach emphasizes that in every day in practice and in the games,” Valladay said. “If it’s not there, then don’t force it, so I’ve got to make the easy pass, make the extra pass and get other people involved. That’s my focus going into this next game. If it’s there, great, and if not, then I’ll go to the next action, next look within the possession, so I’m excited. I can’t wait. I know it’s going to be a fun game.”

On the heels of tallying seven points, six rebounds and five assists — the 10th time this season she’s had four or more assists in a game — during last week’s win over Georgia Tech, Valladay said she’s become increasingly more confident in figuring out where her teammates like to catch the ball on the offensive end.

Valladay said she has excellent chemistry with forward Cam Taylor dating back to their time at Marquette together, and has learned how to play with guard Mir McLean and forward Sam Brunelle, too. McLean, a transfer from UConn, and Valladay played against each other in the Big East ahead of arriving at UVa, and Valladay and Brunelle spent extra time working in the offseason after Brunelle left Notre Dame for the Cavaliers.

McLean, Taylor and Brunelle are all averaging double-digit scoring totals.

“And with being a point guard, that’s one of the main things you have to have,” Valladay said. “You have to know who you’re playing with and your personnel.”

For Virginia Tech, forward Elizabeth Kitley, who has played in the rivalry as long as Miller has, is averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Another scoring threat for the Hokies is guard Georgia Amoore, who poured in 24 points in a win over North Carolina this past Sunday.

As a team, they’ve made more 3-pointers this season (115) than any other squad in the ACC, too, which also has UVa on alert.

“But we rely on each other,” defensively, Valladay said. “We rely on our sister on the left or the right of us to help us out because ultimately defense is a collective effort from all five people on the floor and we take accountability in one-on-one defense to begin with. We talk about being in gaps, which is either being in deny or to knock the next pass away, so our defense will need to hold each other accountable and we need to be good in one-on-one against whoever is in front of us.”