Virginia women's basketball team eclipses 100 points in rout of UMBC

The Virginia women’s basketball team left no doubt this time.

The Cavaliers put together one of their most dominant performances in recent memory on Thursday night as they rolled to a 101-46 victory over UMBC at John Paul Jones Arena.

Sam Brunelle scored 21 points to lead Virginia (2-0), which scored 100 points in a game for the first time since a 103-59 win over Central Connecticut on Nov. 12, 2017. The former William Monroe star went 9 of 17 from the field, hit three 3-pointers and pulled down seven rebounds.

Camryn Taylor tallied 15 points and seven rebounds, while Mir McLean added 13 points and eight rebounds for UVa. London Clarkson and Yonta Vaughn each chipped in 10 points to give the Cavaliers five players in double figures for the second consecutive game.

“Very proud of our team and how we played,” UVa coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We talk a lot about being consistent and just locking into the game plan no matter if we are up by 40 or if it’s a tied game or whatever it is, so I am happy to see what we did that 1-11.”

After UMBC scored the opening basket, Virginia got things rolling, using a 10-0 run, which was capped by a Brunelle 3-pointer, to take a 10-2 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter. Brunelle scored seven points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers built a 28-18 advantage after 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter was all Virginia.

The Wahoos outscored the Retrievers 22-3 in the stanza to take a commanding 50-21 lead into the break. Virginia went 9 of 18 from the field in the second quarter, while limiting UMBC to just one made shot on 15 tries (6.7%). The second half was more of the same as the Cavaliers outscored the Retrievers 51-25 en route to the 55-point victory.

UVa shot 49% from the field in the game and hit nine 3-pointers. The Cavaliers also dominated on the glass, holding a 65-32 edge in rebounds. Virginia also was stout defensively, limiting UMBC to 26% shooting from the field, including a 1-for-15 outing from 3-point range.

With two convincing victories in the books, the Cavaliers open ACC play on Sunday at home against Wake Forest, tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network.