Virginia women's basketball team earns first ACC win of the season

The Virginia women's basketball team has its first ACC win in nearly two years.

The Cavaliers had four players score in double figures as they knocked off Duke, 67-54, on Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena in the team's annual Play4Kay game.

Guard Amandine Toi scored 21 points to lead the Virginia (4-21, 1-14), which snapped a 15-game losing streak and earned its first win over an ACC team since Feb. 27, 2020.

"I'm extremely proud of our kids," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We come in here after every game all season and talk about what we could do better. The one thing that I've always said is that we're going to continue to show up, and they're going to continue to show up, and they're going to work. They did that tonight."

Sophomore guard Mir McLean tallied a double-double for Virginia, finishing with 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. London Clarkson added 12 points, while Taylor Valladay chipped in 11 points.

Celeste Taylor led the Blue Devils (15-10, 6-9 ACC) with 11 points.

Duke (15-10, 6-9 ACC) scored the first basket of the game, its only lead, before the Cavaliers took command, building a 10-point at halftime lead. Virginia extended that lead to 13 points in the third quarter, then went 9-of-11 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal its first conference victory of the season.

"We were always talking about putting a full game together, and putting several or all four quarters together, and starting a certain way, and finishing a certain way," Thompson said. "We started the game with high energy, and we were really aggressive, and we carried that throughout the game. Duke is a really good team. We knew that at some point they were going to try to make a run or make a push and when they did, we did not fall apart. That's what we've been talking about all season, keeping our composure and responding and we did a great job of responding tonight."

Virginia will look to make it two wins in a row on Sunday when it takes on Pitt (11-15, 2-13 ACC) at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will air on the ACC Network.