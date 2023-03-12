The Virginia women's basketball team's season is officially over.

The Cavaliers announced late Sunday night that they have declined an invitation to the WNIT, citing a lack of available players.

Virginia lost key contributors Mir McLean and Sam Brunelle to season-ending injuries during the regular season, then lost Carole Miller, who stepped away from the program. Freshman guard Yonta Vaughn missed time late in the season after going into concussion protocols.

UVa only had seven available players for its ACC Tournament loss to Wake Forest, which ended up being the team's final game of the season.

“It has been a year filled with many ups and downs,” Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said in a release. “We have persevered through so much adversity, changed the culture and have laid the foundation. We want to thank Wahoo Nation for your love and support throughout the course of the season. Although we would love to continue to compete in March and feel honored to have received an invitation to postseason play for the first time in five years, we are declining the WNIT due to a limited number of healthy bodies."

The Cavaliers won their first 12 games of the season but struggled down the stretch as the injuries mounted. Virginia finish the season with a 15-15 record.

"Wahoo Nation, keep supporting us as we keep grinding," Agugua-Hamilton said, "because the best is yet to come!”