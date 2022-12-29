Virginia women's basketball team bounces back, tops Georgia Tech

Virginia’s leading scorer entering Thursday’s tilt with Georgia Tech was held without any points through the first 20 minutes of the Cavaliers’ key ACC bout.

But when guard Mir McLean and the Hoos emerged from their halftime break, she showed just how quickly she can rack up buckets and more importantly on this night, how she can change the trajectory of any game.

Her 11 third-quarter points helped erase Georgia Tech’s advantage and ignited the Cavaliers to a 12-1 run during the period to propel them to a 69-63 victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena.

The win was a bounce-back one for UVa after it fell for the first time this season on Dec. 21 at Duke. The triumph also ensured the Hoos wouldn’t go into their toughest stretch of the campaign — at No. 7 Virginia Tech (Jan. 7), at No. 6 N.C. State (Jan. 8) and vs. No. 13 North Carolina (Jan. 12) — on a losing streak, and instead they’ll go into those three meetings with some positive momentum on the heels of their second league victory of the winter.

UVa had only two ACC wins in 16 tries a season ago.

And McLean’s knack for converting baskets in the paint through unrelenting defense on Thursday was the difference.

McLean made all five of her attempts from the field during the third quarter, seemingly bringing the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1 ACC) tighter to Georgia Tech (9-4, 0-2 ACC) with each made shot. The Yellow Jackets led 31-28 at halftime and gained an edge as wide as 35-28 in the third.

Her first basket narrowed the Yellow Jackets’ edge to five points, and the next pulled UVa within three. McLean’s old-fashioned three-point play cut Georgia Tech’s advantage to 40-39 and the putback that followed, in the midst of UVa’s suffocating run, extended Virginia’s lead to 48-41 with 2:18 left in the quarter.

McLean’s backcourt mate, Alexia Smith, thrived through third, too, with seven points and two assists as part of performance in which she finished with 10 points and four assists.

All 10 Cavaliers to see action on Thursday found their way into the scoring column.

Hoos guard Taylor Valladay chipped in with seven points to go along with five assists while forward Sam Brunelle added eight points.

Georgia Tech, an NCAA Tournament participant last March, got a game-best 16 points from Cameron Swartz.

But McLean, whose fourth quarter started the same way her third quarter played out, was too determined near the rim and Georgia Tech couldn’t slow her down.

The lone factor to keep her from more second-half points was her foul trouble. She fouled out with 1:53 to go as the Cavaliers clung to their lead.

Brunelle’s free throws with 21 seconds to go pushed it back to five points, though, after the Yellow Jackets had got it down to 66-63 in the final minute – similarly to how they ruined UVa’s quick start early in the contest.

UVa went on a 11-0 run in the game’s opening minutes to build an 11-3 lead. Forward Cam Taylor scored four points during the sequence while Smith’s 3 preceded a no-look pass Brunelle sent on bounce to London Clarkson, who was headed toward the rim on a backdoor cut for a layup.

When Clarkson’s easy bucket went through the bottom of the net, the orange-wearing crowd that filled most of the lower bowl at John Paul Jones Arena stood up and let out their first rowdy cheer of the evening. The next one came when McLean’s first-quarter block — a full Mutombo-style swat — denied the Yellow Jackets’ Nerea Hermosa to keep the Hoos steadily ahead.

But the 16-11 advantage they finished the first quarter with didn’t hold.

Georgia Tech outscored the Cavaliers 20-12 during the second stanza to propel past the Hoos and take the three-point lead at halftime.​