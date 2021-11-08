Virginia women's basketball team aims for fresh start in season opener against JMU

After going scoreless in last year's season opener against UCF, Toi scored in double figures in each of Virginia final four games, including a 23-point effort against Clemson.

Toi has faced numerous challenges during her time at UVa. She missed her first two college seasons due to injuries, then saw what was shaping up to be a productive 2020-21 season cut short last season due to COVID-19. But the Paris native has not let the obstacles deter her from getting better as a player and a leader.

"She's an example of not feeling sorry for yourself," Thompson said. "Of course, in the beginning, it was tough. It was a mental battle for her, but she trusted the process and she trusted us and was able to work past that and then grow from the experience. I think she is a tougher player because of that. Her game has grown."

The growth should be on display this season for Toi, who is poised to have a breakout season for the Cavaliers.

We meet again

JMU was one of only five opponents that Virginia faced last season. The Dukes came to John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 3 and earned a 71-67 win. JMU had three players score in double figures in the game, led by 16 points from Jamia Hazell. Anne Francoise Diouf finished just one point shy of a double-double (9 points, 10 rebounds) in the win.