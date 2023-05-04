Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is continuing to add talent to the program both through the transfer portal and the signing of incoming freshmen.

Agugua-Hamilton bolstered the Cavaliers' roster using both means on Thursday, announcing the addition of Northwestern transfer Jillian Brown and the signing of Swedish forward Edessa Noyan.

Brown joins the UVa program after playing two seasons at Northwestern. The Grand Rapids, Mich., native started 25 of 27 games during her freshman season with the Wildcats, averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists while playing nearly 30 minutes per game.

The 5-10 guard made nine starts for Northwestern during her sophomore season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Brown scored in double figures six times last season, including a season-high 17 against both Valparaiso and Michigan.

“She is an amazing young woman," Agugua-Hamilton said of Brown. "She is a high-character, hard-working, culture-defending kid who wants to be a part of something special. She is a high-IQ, versatile guard that can shoot, drive, defend and rebound with length. She is a great addition to our family.”

Brown becomes the third player the Cavaliers have added in the transfer portal this offseason, joining Taylor Lauterbach (Kansas State) and Paris Clark (Arizona).

All three transfers were highly-touted high school recruits.

Brown was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School Girls Trophy Watch List during her senior season at East Grand Rapids High School and was ranked the No. 44 overall recruit in her class by Prospect Nation and No. 50 by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Lauterbach, a 6-foot-7 center, was a top-100 prospect coming out of Appleton West High School in Wisconsin and was ranked as the No. 12 recruit at her position for the class of 2020 by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Clark was a 2022 McDonald’s High School All-American and the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year out of Long Island Lutheran High School, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.0 steals in her prep career. The Jordan Brand and SLAM All-American was ranked No. 21 in the HoopGurlz Class of 2022 recruit rankings.

They will be joined on the UVa roster next season by Noyan, a 6-3 forward from Södertälje, Sweden. Noyan helped the Swedish U18 Junior National Team win the 2022 Nordic Championships, averaging 18.8 points per game while also leading the team in rebounding during their run. She also represented her country in Division A of the 2022 U18 European Championships and played club basketball for Sodertalje, one of the best teams in Sweden’s top division.

“She is a kind, grateful, high-character student-athlete who will impact our program on and off the court," Agugua-Hamilton said of Noyan. "She is a versatile three-level scorer with size who has the ability to play positions 3-5. She can score and defend in the low post and has a nice handle and shot from the 3-point line and in. She is a very hard worker who truly embodies our ‘grind now, shine later’ mentality.”

Noyan will be part of a talented freshman class that includes local standouts Kymora Johnson (St. Anne's-Belfield) and Olivia McGhee (Louisa County/IMG Academy).