Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is stockpiling talent in advance of her second season at the helm of the Virginia women’s basketball program.

On Friday, the Cavaliers announced the addition of Arizona transfer guard Paris Clark.

“Her game speaks for itself, a guard who can play on both sides of the ball,” Agugua-Hamilton said in a press release. “A three-level scorer, defensive stopper and rebounder. I am certain she will thrive in our culture and impact our program on and off the court.”

Clark, a rising sophomore, played in 24 games for the Wildcats this past season and averaged 3.8 points per contest. Her most productive performance came in the NCAA Tournament, though, while tallying 11 points and three rebounds for the seventh-seeded Wildcats in a loss at No. 2-seed Maryland on March 19.

Her move to UVa brings her back to the East Coast. The Bronx, N.Y. native starred at Long Island Lutheran High School, where Hoos men’s basketball standout Ryan Dunn played, too.

Clark was the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 and named a McDonald’s All-American.

And with the Cavaliers, she’ll be one of four former McDonald’s High School All-Americans slated to be on the 2023-24 roster, joining returning forwards Sam Brunelle (2019) and Mir McLean (2020) as well as incoming freshman Kymora Johnson (2023).

“She is a high-character, hard-working, talented player who wants to be a part of something special here at UVa,” Agugua-Hamilton said.

Not even this past Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball championship game between Iowa and LSU boasted that many ex-McDonald’s All-Americans. The Hawkeyes and LSU had three between them — Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese of LSU.