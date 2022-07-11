Virginia women's basketball set for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

For the first time since 2019, Virginia women’s basketball is slated to play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Cavaliers will travel to Penn State on Wed., Nov. 30 as part of the event, the two leagues announced on Monday.Like UVa, which went 5-22 last season, Penn State is coming off a losing campaign.

The Nittany Lions were 11-18 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten in 2021-22.Virginia hasn’t squared off with Penn State in more than two decades. The last encounter the two programs had was in 1999. UVa holds a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series with PSU.

This matchup is one, also, that could serve as an early test for the Cavaliers against another school from a power conference to see how they stack up and the areas they’ve grown in under new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, who was hired at UVa this past offseason after leading Missouri State to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Earlier this summer, Agugua-Hamilton said one of her focuses for her team during their June and July practices and workouts was to continue to help change their mentality for the better.

The tilt will also feature a pair of former Notre Dame teammates—Sam Brunelle (Virginia) and Alli Campbell (Penn State). Brunelle transferred to UVa after Agugua-Hamilton’s hiring and Campbell left Notre Dame for Penn State before last season.

UVa is 5-8 in its 13 ACC/Big Ten Challenge appearances. The Cavaliers’ last showing in the Challenge was a 73-63 loss at Rutgers in 2019.

Other matchups in this year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge include six contests between teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season — Ohio State at Louisville on Nov. 30 and Michigan at Miami, Maryland at Notre Dame, North Carolina at Indiana, N.C. State at Iowa and Nebraska at Virginia Tech on Dec. 1.