Virginia women’s tennis team leans on freshman star Emma Navarro

With Navarro as the team’s top player, the Cavaliers embark on the NCAA Tournament starting Friday. The No. 14 seed, UVa hosts Long Island University in the opening round with the winner advancing to face the winner of Tennessee-JMU on Saturday in Charlottesville.

While Navarro is an elite talent, she’s far from the only talented player on the roster. The Cavaliers are seeded for a reason.

Sophomore Natasha Subhash has been a consistent force all season in both singles and doubles. Johanson, the team’s most experienced player, has seen a little bit of everything in her collegiate career.

She was a standout in 2016-17 as a freshman. She was the team’s No. 1 singles player and an All-ACC first team selection in 2017-18. Johanson missed the 2018-19 season with injury and saw her 2019-20 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spring, Johanson hopes to wrap up her career with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. It’ll start with her team hosting the opening two rounds of the event, something she’s never experienced in her career.