Virginia women’s tennis team leans on freshman star Emma Navarro

When Emma Navarro takes the court, the Virginia women’s tennis team knows it has a chance.
The team vividly remembers a match in April at Wake Forest. Navarro, a freshman standout, played in a professional event that ended at 11 p.m. the night prior in Charleston, S.C. She still showed up in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. team hit.
“She brings everyone together,” redshirt senior Rosie Johanson said. “That moment when she walked out of the parking lot at Wake Forest is a moment I’ll never forget. Everyone’s smiles got bigger, and we joked that the sun actually started to come out when she showed up.”
The roughly 4.5-hour drive didn’t stop Navarro from being there with her team, and she won her singles match in three sets in Virginia’s 5-2 win over the Demon Deacons. Navarro's presence is a calming one for the Wahoos. She’s an impressive 17-1 as the team’s No. 1 singles player this season. Navarro is almost always a lock to earn the Cavaliers a point.
Head coach Sara O’Leary says Navarro is as selfless as they come, and she’s all about the team even with her exceptional talent and likely future as a professional tennis player.
“The team absolutely loves her,” O’Leary said. “She is team-first all the time. She’s so humble and already becoming a great leader for our program.”
With Navarro as the team’s top player, the Cavaliers embark on the NCAA Tournament starting Friday. The No. 14 seed, UVa hosts Long Island University in the opening round with the winner advancing to face the winner of Tennessee-JMU on Saturday in Charlottesville.
While Navarro is an elite talent, she’s far from the only talented player on the roster. The Cavaliers are seeded for a reason.
Sophomore Natasha Subhash has been a consistent force all season in both singles and doubles. Johanson, the team’s most experienced player, has seen a little bit of everything in her collegiate career.
She was a standout in 2016-17 as a freshman. She was the team’s No. 1 singles player and an All-ACC first team selection in 2017-18. Johanson missed the 2018-19 season with injury and saw her 2019-20 season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This spring, Johanson hopes to wrap up her career with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. It’ll start with her team hosting the opening two rounds of the event, something she’s never experienced in her career.
“It’s definitely something that we’ve kind of been working toward all season, and it kind of sets the team up for next year, too,” Johanson said. “It’s super exciting to be here and get a couple more matches in front of a home crowd for my last year.”
For UVa to advance to the Sweet 16, which will be held next weekend in Orlando, the Cavaliers need to advance past LIU. The Sharks won the NEC this spring, and they’re a perfect 9-0 this season. A win against the Sharks would create a challenging matchup with either Tennessee (16-8, 8-5 SEC) or JMU (14-3, 5-0 CAA).
As the seeded team and host, Virginia is the favorite to advance. After missing out on the 2020 postseason, the Cavaliers were phenomenal this year. They’re in position to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
To get there, UVa’s players and coaches know they can’t look past any of the opponents this weekend.
“It’s really easy for teams to start looking ahead and thinking about things that they can’t control,” O’Leary said. “What we’ve done all year is focus on things that we can control and take it day by day and point by point.”