Virginia women’s tennis team has ‘nothing to lose’ against No. 3 Georgia

When the Virginia women’s tennis team takes the court Sunday morning against No. 3 Georgia, the Cavaliers hope to play freely. They’re facing a team with 21-1 record, and the Bulldogs’ only loss was a 4-3 defeat to No. 1 North Carolina.
“We really have nothing to lose,” head coach Sara O’Leary said. “I mean, they’re the third seed.”
Georgia is a tough out, and in some ways it’s already a successful season for Virginia. The Cavaliers are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016, and the first time under O’Leary. The 14th-seeded Cavaliers hosted the opening two rounds, beating LIU and Tennessee to advance.
For O’Leary, making the Sweet 16 represents a step in the right direction for the program.
“Hopefully it allows them to really start believing in themselves that they belong here and this is the standard, where we want to be every year,” O’Leary said. “I’m really excited about it. They’ve put the work in and gotten us here and deserve all the credit.”
To continue a solid season, UVa will need an elite performance against Georgia.
That starts on the doubles courts. Winning the doubles point could prove crucial Sunday. Georgia has only lost the doubles point twice this season and often opens matches with a 1-0 lead.
If Virginia can win the doubles point, it can lean on two underclassmen singles stars. Freshman Emma Navarro is the third-best singles player in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings from May 5. She’ll square off with senior Katarina Jokic, who is the No. 4 singles player in the country.
UVa also boasts sophomore Natasha Subhash, who the ITA lists as the No. 9 player in the nation. Navarro and Subhash give Virginia a legitimate shot at a pair of singles points. With only four points needed to win a match, the doubles point could carry significant weight.
“It’s important, just because every team is so deep this year, but I think this team has proven even if we don’t get that doubles point that we’re capable of winning four singles matches,” O’Leary said.
Redshirt senior Rosie Johanson often plays at the No. 3 spot for UVa, and her experience proves valuable. Freshman Hibah Shaikh delivered the clinching point in the round of 32 win over Tennessee. Juniors Sofia Munera and Amber O’Dell typically round out the singles lineup, giving the team experience at the end of the singles lineup.
O’Leary feels confident in her team entering Sunday’s battle, which begins at 10 a.m.
She knows Georgia is a legitimate national title contender, but her team has played No. 1 North Carolina twice this season. They’ve seen top-level foes in the ACC, and they’re looking forward to fighting against another one with the season on the line.