Virginia women’s tennis team has ‘nothing to lose’ against No. 3 Georgia

If Virginia can win the doubles point, it can lean on two underclassmen singles stars. Freshman Emma Navarro is the third-best singles player in the nation, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings from May 5. She’ll square off with senior Katarina Jokic, who is the No. 4 singles player in the country.

UVa also boasts sophomore Natasha Subhash, who the ITA lists as the No. 9 player in the nation. Navarro and Subhash give Virginia a legitimate shot at a pair of singles points. With only four points needed to win a match, the doubles point could carry significant weight.

“It’s important, just because every team is so deep this year, but I think this team has proven even if we don’t get that doubles point that we’re capable of winning four singles matches,” O’Leary said.

Redshirt senior Rosie Johanson often plays at the No. 3 spot for UVa, and her experience proves valuable. Freshman Hibah Shaikh delivered the clinching point in the round of 32 win over Tennessee. Juniors Sofia Munera and Amber O’Dell typically round out the singles lineup, giving the team experience at the end of the singles lineup.

O’Leary feels confident in her team entering Sunday’s battle, which begins at 10 a.m.