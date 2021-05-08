Virginia women’s tennis team beats Tennessee, punches ticket to Sweet 16

All eyes were on Hibah Shaikh.
The Virginia freshman standout was relied on during huge moments of the Cavaliers’ second round NCAA Tournament match against Tennessee on Saturday evening.
First, Shaikh and senior Vivian Glozman won their doubles match to clinch the doubles point for UVa. Later, Shaikh put the finishing touches on a 7-5, 6-1 singles victory to give UVa a 4-2 win over Tennessee and a spot in the Sweet 16.
“I’m so proud of her,” Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary said. “She’s been through a lot this first year with COVID, doing her freshman year in a pandemic and she’s had some ups and downs this season, but she stayed so tough and just kept believing in herself and kept working hard.”
Shaikh’s singles match was a battle with Daria Kuczer. The Tennessee junior was extremely competitive in the first set, grabbing momentum a few times. Shaikh shook off a few moments of frustration and battled back to take the first set 7-5. She took control in the second set, wearing Kuczer down.
Fellow freshman Emma Navarro also played a key role in the Wahoos’ win, as she often does.
Navarro and redshirt senior Rosie Johanson cruised to a 6-0 doubles win. They were dominant, and Navarro carried the stellar play into singles, where she won her first set 6-1 before falling down 5-3 in the second set.
The standout freshman never panicked, winning the last four games to take her match 6-1, 7-5.
“I like to always keep things in perspective, so not freaking out or getting too down on myself down 5-3 and literally taking it one point at a time,” Navarro said. “I was happy with how I was able to stay present, stay in the moment and just come back one point at a time.”
Sophomore Natasha Subhash won her singles match handily, winning 6-1, 6-2. Navarro and Subhash are the team’s top two singles players, and the Cavaliers needed their impressive play Saturday to advance into the next round.
The duo taking care of business meant only one other UVa player had to win their match.
“I’m proud of them because I don’t feel like they’re waiting for somebody else to do it,” O’Leary said. “I feel like they were like, ‘This is on us me. I’m gonna go out there, and I’m gonna take it.’ That’s been a shift in belief that’s happened over the last few weeks.”
Shaikh delivered the final point for the Wahoos. Junior Amber O’Dell was ahead in her singles match as well, although it was called off after Shaikh clinched the final point.
It was a gritty team performance from UVa. While it was a picturesque and sunny day in Charlottesville, winds were howling. The gusty breeze often affected the tennis ball while it was in the air, especially on lobs and serves.
Virginia battled through the conditions, ultimately using singles wins from three underclassmen to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. Subhash and Navarro were among the UVa players gathered around Shaikh’s match as she clinched the win for the team.
“It was awesome,” Navarro said. “I get more excited for my teammates than my own matches.”
The victory put a bow on a special day of tennis in Charlottesville. Earlier in the day, the men’s team advanced through to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers will host Stanford on Sunday afternoon. The women’s team capped off the day in front of engaged fans with a gutsy win over Tennessee.
“The support we feel in Charlottesville is amazing, and we’re very, very grateful for it,” O’Leary said. “It was a fun day for sure.”
UVa will face No. 3 Georgia in the Sweet 16 in Orlando on May 16.