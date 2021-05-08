Virginia women’s tennis team beats Tennessee, punches ticket to Sweet 16

The standout freshman never panicked, winning the last four games to take her match 6-1, 7-5.

“I like to always keep things in perspective, so not freaking out or getting too down on myself down 5-3 and literally taking it one point at a time,” Navarro said. “I was happy with how I was able to stay present, stay in the moment and just come back one point at a time.”

Sophomore Natasha Subhash won her singles match handily, winning 6-1, 6-2. Navarro and Subhash are the team’s top two singles players, and the Cavaliers needed their impressive play Saturday to advance into the next round.

The duo taking care of business meant only one other UVa player had to win their match.

“I’m proud of them because I don’t feel like they’re waiting for somebody else to do it,” O’Leary said. “I feel like they were like, ‘This is on us me. I’m gonna go out there, and I’m gonna take it.’ That’s been a shift in belief that’s happened over the last few weeks.”

Shaikh delivered the final point for the Wahoos. Junior Amber O’Dell was ahead in her singles match as well, although it was called off after Shaikh clinched the final point.