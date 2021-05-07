Virginia women’s tennis beats LIU 4-0 to open NCAA Tournament in style

The Virginia women’s tennis team opened play in the NCAA Tournament with a resounding win on Friday.
The No. 14 Cavaliers cruised past Long Island University 4-0 to punch their ticket to Saturday’s second round. They’ll host Tennessee, which beat James Madison 4-0 in its first-round matchup, at 4 p.m.
“It was a great start to the tournament for us,” Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary said. “I thought the team was definitely ready to go from the first point in doubles, and I feel like they didn’t take their foot off the gas and really wanted to go out there with something to prove.”
Just about every player on Virginia’s roster had a solid showing Friday against the Sharks.
UVa quickly clinched the doubles point with a 6-0 win from the team of senior Vivian Glozman and freshman Hibah Shaikh and a 6-1 win from junior Sofia Munera and sophomore Natasha Subhash. Freshman Emma Navarro and redshirt senior Rosie Johanson were on their way to a doubles win as well, but the result of the third match wasn’t needed with the other two duos winning their one set.
The matches represented the first NCAA Tournament competition for Navarro, Subhash and Shaikh. The trio of youngsters rose to the occasion, shaking off any nerves and playing plenty well enough to advance into the second round.
“I think they were a little nervous, but they really didn’t show it,” O’Leary said. “I feel like they got a lot better in their matches today. Really proud of them.”
The momentum continued into singles action for the Wahoos.
Navarro, Johanson and Shaikh quickly won their matches to give Virginia a 4-0 win. Navarro gained steam after a competitive start to her match, ultimately winning 6-2, 6-1. Johanson was strong throughout, winning 6-1, 6-2. The most dominant performance came from Shaikh, who won 6-1, 6-0.
UVa’s other three singles matches were all trending in the right direction as well, although those were ended once Navarro clinched the team’s fourth point. No UVa player lost a set Friday.
By winning, the Cavaliers (15-6, 9-4 ACC) handed LIU its first loss of the season. The Sharks were previously a perfect 9-0.
“LIU is a good team,” O’Leary said. “They came out and they competed, and they’ve had a great season. I think we were ready for the challenge. We knew they were going to be tough and challenge us in different spots, and so we were ready for it.”
The tournament only gets tougher from here, as the Cavaliers face Tennessee for the second time this spring on Saturday. UVa won the first meeting 4-1, but O’Leary expects a different look from when the Cavaliers played Tennessee in January. She’s not expecting any of UVa’s singles players to be facing the same Tennessee players from that earlier match.