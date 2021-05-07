Virginia women’s tennis beats LIU 4-0 to open NCAA Tournament in style

“I think they were a little nervous, but they really didn’t show it,” O’Leary said. “I feel like they got a lot better in their matches today. Really proud of them.”

The momentum continued into singles action for the Wahoos.

Navarro, Johanson and Shaikh quickly won their matches to give Virginia a 4-0 win. Navarro gained steam after a competitive start to her match, ultimately winning 6-2, 6-1. Johanson was strong throughout, winning 6-1, 6-2. The most dominant performance came from Shaikh, who won 6-1, 6-0.

UVa’s other three singles matches were all trending in the right direction as well, although those were ended once Navarro clinched the team’s fourth point. No UVa player lost a set Friday.

By winning, the Cavaliers (15-6, 9-4 ACC) handed LIU its first loss of the season. The Sharks were previously a perfect 9-0.

“LIU is a good team,” O’Leary said. “They came out and they competed, and they’ve had a great season. I think we were ready for the challenge. We knew they were going to be tough and challenge us in different spots, and so we were ready for it.”