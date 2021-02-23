Virginia women’s swimming team conquers ACC field, readies for NCAAs

Once the Cavaliers arrive at meets, DeSorbo tells his team the hardest part is over. Following COVID-19 protocols and avoiding the virus is a major challenge. It’s arguably tougher for the Cavaliers than cruising past their ACC peers.

“He’s definitely drilled that into our heads for the entire year,” senior Paige Madden laughed. “I mean, that being said, we still come to practice every day and work really hard. I guess it kind of ironically takes the pressure off just because we are so focused on getting there.”

Arguably the most challenging aspect of competing this season is the uncertainty. The swimmers don’t know if their season will be cut short by COVID-19 issues like it was last year before the NCAA Championships. Even though they’re able to compete, a rise in positive cases can quickly sideline the team or cancel a meet altogether.

Madden says the team follows the health protocols diligently.

They want to stay healthy, and with the NCAA Championships scheduled to start on March 17, they’re trying to do whatever it takes to compete safely. Madden mentioned that some swimmers are trying to go above and beyond the protocols, even considering having their groceries delivered to avoid possible exposures in the community.