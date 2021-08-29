Virginia women’s soccer team rolls past George Washington

The Virginia women’s soccer team cruised to a 6-1 win over George Washington on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium. The nation’s third-ranked team dominated from start to finish, performing well on the pitch.
After the win, which came in front of an energetic crowd, UVa’s players stayed on the field for over 10 minutes signing autographs and chatting with a group of young girls.
“It’s good to play again in front of our fans,” head coach Steve Swanson said. “To me, that’s the biggest thing that stands out is just being able to play these games in front of fans again. It’s pretty special.”
On the field, the team’s attacking depth and defensive skill was on full display Sunday as the team improved to 4-0 on the season. UVa tallied 33 shots to George Washington’s one.
Senior forwards Rebecca Jarrett and Alexa Spaanstra each scored goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. Jarrett added another in the final 45 minutes, giving her two goals for the match. Vanderbilt graduate transfer Haley Hopkins chipped in with a goal, her third in two games at Klöckner Stadium.
Even Claire Constant, a senior defender, scored on a header off a designed play in the first half.
“We just have so much depth,” Jarrett said.
Defensively, the Cavaliers made one mistake, allowing their first goal of the season in the second half. The goal was UVa’s first goal allowed in 776 minutes dating back to last season.
Spaanstra opened the scoring in the fifth minute. After Hopkins forced George Washington goalkeeper Tamaki Machi to move up in the box, Spaanstra was able to corral the ball near the left side of the box. She put the ball into the back of the net with Machi out of position.
About 10 minutes later, Jarrett joined in on the scoring. The athletic forward, who missed a couple prime scoring chances a few minutes prior, finished off a goal from the right side of the box to put UVa up 2-0.
“She’s just dangerous,” Swanson said. “She’s just slippery, and it’s hard to keep track of her if you’re not careful.”
A couple minutes after Jarrett’s goal, UVa passed a corner kick to the side, setting up a play that ended with Constant headed a Lia Godfrey pass into the net. UVa led 3-0 before 20 minutes of game time elapsed.
The Cavaliers were dominant in the first half, leading 3-0 after the first 45 minutes. They didn’t even allow George Washington to record a shot.
The Colonials changed that in the opening moments of the second half when Maria Pareja took a pass from Abby Mansoor and beat Laurel Ivory to the left side of the goal. UVa’s goalkeeper dove for the shot, but Pareja placed it perfectly in the lower left corner.
Less than a minute later, Jarrett added her second goal of the contest when she placed a beautiful shot in the left side of the goal from the right side of the box.
Hopkins’ goal came in the 66th minute when she beat Machi to the left side of the goal. Hopkins threatened to score for much of the match, although Machi did well to stop a few quality chances.
Cam Lexow added a goal in the final five minutes, using smooth moves to deke the goalkeeper and finish on an open net.
With the win, UVa remains undefeated and improves its goal differential through four games to +16. The competition stiffens Thursday, however. UVa faces Santa Clara, last season’s national champion, Thursday at 8 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
“It’s definitely a really good challenge,” Jarrett said. “As high-level athletes, you always look forward to playing the best.”