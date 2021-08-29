Virginia women’s soccer team rolls past George Washington

Defensively, the Cavaliers made one mistake, allowing their first goal of the season in the second half. The goal was UVa’s first goal allowed in 776 minutes dating back to last season.

Spaanstra opened the scoring in the fifth minute. After Hopkins forced George Washington goalkeeper Tamaki Machi to move up in the box, Spaanstra was able to corral the ball near the left side of the box. She put the ball into the back of the net with Machi out of position.

About 10 minutes later, Jarrett joined in on the scoring. The athletic forward, who missed a couple prime scoring chances a few minutes prior, finished off a goal from the right side of the box to put UVa up 2-0.

“She’s just dangerous,” Swanson said. “She’s just slippery, and it’s hard to keep track of her if you’re not careful.”

A couple minutes after Jarrett’s goal, UVa passed a corner kick to the side, setting up a play that ended with Constant headed a Lia Godfrey pass into the net. UVa led 3-0 before 20 minutes of game time elapsed.

The Cavaliers were dominant in the first half, leading 3-0 after the first 45 minutes. They didn’t even allow George Washington to record a shot.