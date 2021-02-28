Virginia women’s soccer team opens spring with 2-0 win over George Mason

After pressuring George Mason all game, Virginia’s players celebrated excitedly about finally breaking through on the scoreboard.

While Moser’s Sunday was stressful, Virginia senior goalkepper Laurel Ivory enjoyed a relaxing afternoon. She directed traffic from UVa’s side of the field, but was rarely put into important positions. George Mason tallied just one shot the entire game, and it was blocked before reaching Ivory.

Virginia played 20 different players Sunday, giving its bench playing time in the first official spring action of the season.

“It’s a good start,” Swanson said. “We got a good win, so that was important, and we got a lot of players who played some minutes today which was good, but we just gotta keep progressing.”

Swanson wants better play in future games, even with the positive result.

Jarrett delivered with crisp execution on her late insurance goal a few minutes after Godfrey’s breakthrough. The athletic forward created space on the left side of the box before burying the ball in the right side of the net.